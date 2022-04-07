Elden Ring Comet Azur Build Guide

In Elden Ring, you’ll need to have a sound build to help you shatter enemies to fight relentlessly. If you’re searching for such a build, you are at the right place. This guide will go over the best Comet Azur Build available in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Comet Azur Astrologer Build

Comet Azur is one of the most powerful spells in Elden Ring; to make the most of it, we have put together a build that will help you become a primeval master sorcerer and one-shot the majority of the bosses encountered. Read on to learn all about this build.

Comet Azur Astrologer Build is the most powerful mage build in Elden Ring. It is the absolute destructor, capable of one-shotting the majority of the bosses. This build primarily scales with Intelligence and requires some FP, but it’s well worth it because you’ll be able to effortlessly overpower enemies.

However, you’ll need to progress through the game a bit to put this build together; you can’t do it in the early stages.

It’s important to note that you’ll need at least 60 intelligence for this build to work, and anything above 60, while not necessary, will help you improve your skills even more. The more you invest in Intelligence, the more potent the sorceries.

Staff: Lusat’s Glintstone Staff

Sorcery: Comet Azur, Terra Magica

Head: Azur’s Glintstone Crown

Talisman: Graven-School Talisman, Stargazer Heirloom Talisman, Graven-Mass Talisman, and Marika’s Soreseal Talisman.

Flask: Flask of Wondrous Physick

Tear: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Cerulean Hidden Tear

Build Breakdown

The highest Sorcery damage output can be obtained by equipping the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff. It deals significant Sorcery damage that can be quickly launched at your enemies to obliterate them, but it comes at a high FP cost.

It scales with Intelligence and Strength, so invest in them to maximize damage. It is advised to use Smithing Stones to upgrade the staff.

The core of this build is Comet Azur sorcery, which is an extremely powerful spell. Combined with Terra Magica sorcery, it will significantly increase the build’s magical strength.

Azur’s Glintstone Crown should be equipped with this build because it increases the potency of sorceries at the expense of additional FP. Complete the Sorceress Ellen’s Quest to obtain Azur’s Glintstone Crown. The rest of the armor is optional.

Graven-School Talisman and Graven-Mass Talisman are deemed crucial for this build. They further increase the potency of the attacks. The Stargazer Heirloom Talisman is also useful with this build because it boosts your Intelligence by 5 points.

The final Talisman required for this build is Marika’s Soreseal. It will give a +3 boost to your stats, but it will also increase the damage you take by 10%.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is the final component of this build, and it should contain Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and Cerulean Hidden Tear.

Cerulean Hidden Tear is extremely pivotal as it cancels the FP cost for 10 seconds. In short, Cerulean Hidden Tear will compensate for the heavy FP consumption of the build.

How to Play with Comet Azur Astrologer Build

Now that we’ve established which components of the build are important and why let’s look at how to use it properly.

To begin, pop your flask and use Terra Magica to place the sigil on the floor, then use Comet Azur to deal the damage and finish off the enemy. All in a single blow!

If you fail to kill the enemy in one hit and your FP is drained, which is unlikely, use the flask and continue in the sigil to deal more damage. This build will provide you with 812 base damage, making it the best build you can get in Elden Ring.

Now talking about a drawback, you’ll need to have a somewhat static enemy to finish off in one hit. Otherwise, it will take you more than one hit. Still, by far, it is the best Elden Ring mage build.