Best (Highest) Poise Armor In Elden Ring

There are several base stats in Elden Ring, including Poise, which govern how well your character plays during different combats. With a boosted Poise, your character strengthens against the staggering and flinching your enemy attacks cause.

To understand this primary stat, you have to grasp the concept of Poise Points. These points indicate how much poise-breaking damage you can absorb before getting staggered during the battles.

You can see your poise points from the equipment menu, written just below the equip load data. There are several ways to increase your Poise, and the selection of the proper armor can provide you with the highest pose in Elden Ring.

The proper selection of the armor set can make or break your character during any battle. Many of us just consider the damage absorption abilities of the armor and select the best armor based on this stat.

However, the picture remains unclear here as you need to understand how different armor sets weight and how the weights impact the poise stat in Elden Ring.

How to calculate the poise-to-weight ratio in Elden Ring

If you want to know which armor set gives your character the best poise in Elden Ring, you need to know how to calculate your poise-to-weight ratio.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This ratio shows how your poise points improve for every added weight to your character. Remember, a higher weight means your character will become slow and more targetable. So even having the highest poise stat can do you no good if you lack mobility.

To calculate this ratio, divide the poise value of the armor by its weight and see the outcome of the ratio. For example, if armor has 50 poise and 30 weight, the ratio will be 1.67.

Calculate this ratio for all the sets before making any decision regarding the highest poise armor sets in Elden Ring. Moreover, you can also include another ratio to understand which category the armor set falls under.

Take note that you must consider all your equipment, including your weapons, talismans , and armor set. Add the weight for all these pieces and use it for further calculation.

Now divide the weight of the armor set by the total weight to find the percentage of weight in your equip load that comes from your armor pieces.

There are four categories for the equipped load, and you must understand each. Try to increase your equip load if you want to wear heavy armor with high Poise stat.

Category Armor Weight to Total Weight (%) Light 29.9 Medium 30-69.9 Heavy 70-99.9 Overloaded 100 or greater

Best lightweight poise armor set in Elden Ring

For this category, we are going with the Albinauric Set due to several reasons.

Firstly, this armor set only weighs 12.6 and provides a Poise stat of 17. The Pose/weight ratio is around 1.35 for the set, which is the best for the lightweight category.

Apart from the ratio, there are other reasons behind our selection. You get a boost in your Robustness, meaning you will be much safer while fighting enemies that rely on hemorrhage and frostbite.

Moreover, it provides above-average damage negation vs. Piecre and Slash attacks in the game.

The Albinauric Set pieces can be found in the Mt. Gelmir and Raya Lucaria Academy. So you need to visit these places to complete the best possible lightweight set for the Poise stat in the game.

Best mediumweight pose armor set in Elden Ring

The Mausoleum Knight Set is undoubtedly the best mid-weight Poise armor set you can opt for Elden Ring. Coming without a helmet, the poise-to-weight ratio for this set is one of the best. This armor set has a weight of 23 and a Poise stat of 37, indicating a ratio of around 1.61.

Apart from its magnificent appearance, you get excellent protection against incoming physical attacks. With this armor, you can tank your enemies and bring them down with your damage in no time.

You can get this armor by farming Mausoleum Knights found in different parts of the game. You can move to the Black Knives Catacomb for a specific place to combat these Knights and gain this armor set.

Best heavyweight pose armor set in Elden Ring

The Veteran’s Set is the best armor set, providing the highest poise stat possible in this weight category in Elden Ring.

The poise-to-weight ratio for this set is 1.75, the highest in the game. With a weight of 45 and unreal 79 poise, this armor ensures you prevent staggering at all costs during combat.

You also get around average damage negation against the physical and magical attacks. However, the boost in your Focus stat from this armor improves your resistance against Sleep and Madness in the game.

To get this set, you have to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants using the Lift of Rold. From there, you will have to face Commander Niall in the Consecrated Snowfield region to get the first piece of the armor set.

After defeating the commander, you can visit Enia, a merchant in the Roundtable Hold to buy the complete Veteran’s Set.

Highest poise armor set in Elden Ring

The Bull-Goat Set is the only armor set having the highest Poise and weight stat in Elden Ring.

With the set weighting at 63 and 100 poise, the ratio for poise-to-weight is 1.59. The ratio is still excellent, which is why it is included in our best poise armor sets.

Apart from the highest Poise, you get significant damage absorption with this armor set. The poise stat can help you against staggering and allows you to take a more offensive stance during combat.

You can even combine this armor with Bull-Goat Talisman and Great Jar Talisman to take your Poise to the highest possible level.

However, you must complete the Patches questline to get the Bull-Goat set. But the trouble is worth it if you are looking to build your gameplay around the poise stat.