Elden Ring features so many weapons that finding them all on your own is a huge task. In this guide we will let you know where to find Morgott’s Cursed Sword in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Morgott’s Cursed Sword in Elden Ring

Morgott’s Cursed Sword is a Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring. The weapon is a Dexterity weapon with scaling in Arcane as Strength.

The weapon is found in mid game when you complete Lyndell. After you get through Lyndell for the first time before you burn away the Erdtree, you meet Morgott, the Omen King who tries to stop you. He is using the sword during the fight.

After you defeat Morgott, you get the Remembrance of the Omen King which can be used to purchase the sword from Finger Reader Enia found at Roundtable Hold. You can learn more about how to get to and defeat Morgott from our Morgott, the Omen King Boss Fight guide.

Morgott’s Cursed Sword Weapon Stats

Morgott’s Cursed Sword requires 35 Dexterity, 17 Arcane and 14 Strength to use. It has C scaling in Dexterity, D scaling in Arcane and E scaling in Strength. The weapon primarily scales with Dexterity. Morgott’s Cursed Sword also deals 60 Bleed per hit and the bleed effect of the Curved Greatsword scales with Arcane.

The Weapon Skill for Morgott’s Cursed Sword is Cursed-Blood Slice. You dash forward and swing your sword leaving a trail of blood, which explodes after a small delay. The initial attack of the skill can be followed by another follow up skill attack.

The weapon has good range and damage. Its scaling makes the weapon versatile, and you can use it even if you are an Arcane or Strength build provided you have the required Dex. The bleed property of the weapon makes it useful in all PvE situations.

The Weapon Skill has a delayed explosion. This may seem counterproductive, but this quality of the weapon is excellent for catching rollers in PvP and when fighting NPC invaders. The initial swing deals damage, and if your enemy decides to immediately roll in to attack, the delayed explosions will get them.

The weapon is good for all situations and since it levels with Somber Smithing Stones, you can get it to +9 pretty easily without wasting too many resources.