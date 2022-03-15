Elden Ring features a plethora of weapons and all of them are not so easy to find in the massive open world of the game. This guide will help you find Lazuli Glintstone Sword in Elden Ring so that you can round out your Intelligence based builds with a solid weapon.

Where to Find the Lazuli Glintstone Sword in Elden Ring

Lazuli Glintstone Sword is a Straight Sword and scales primarily with Strength and Intelligence.

The sword has a requirement of 8 Strength, 9 Dexterity and 13 Intelligence to wield, and D scaling in Strength and Intelligence with E scaling in Dexterity.

Lazuli Glintstone Sword is not an item you can easily get, as it is only obtainable as a random drop from one specific enemy in Raya Lucaria Academy.

You’d need to farm for the sword and go on killing this one guy again and again until he finally drops the sword.

Lazuli Glintstone Sword Farming

To get the Lazuli Glintstone Sword to drop you’ll need to head to a certain location to farm it. Go to the Schoolhouse Classroom Grace at Raya Lucaria Academy and enter the hallway here.

The first sorcerer you see using a sword and a shield is the only enemy you need to farm, and luckily, he is right next to a grace so you can get him to respawn repeatedly.

There is no major strategy for farming for this weapon. We recommend using a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot or a Gold Pickled Fowl Foot to increase your acquired runes. Also, high arcane also increases item discovery in the game, so you can use that if you have an arcane build.

Keep on killing the enemy until he finally drops the Lazuli Glintstone Sword.