How To Get Iron Set In Elden Ring

If the name did not give it away already, the Iron Set is a rather simple armor in Elden Ring when it comes to aesthetics. While it may not be as flashy as some of the other sets in the game, it still provides decent enough Fire protection and Robustness for a solid early to mid-game progress.

The Iron Set is a four-piece armor set that can only be purchased by heading to the Weeping Peninsula in Elden Ring. Here is what you need to do.

Where to find the Iron armor set in Elden Ring

You don’t need to venture far to obtain the Iron Set as it can be found in the southern part of the Limgrave region of Elden Ring, the Weeping Peninsula.

You can fast-travel to the South of the Lookout Tower, Site of Grace, and head southeast. Before long you will fill a campsite for the Nomadic Merchant here from whom you can purchase the entire armor set in exchange for Runes.

Alternatively, you can also fast-travel to the Castle Mourne Rampart, Site of Grace, also in the Weeping Peninsula, to find the Nomadic Merchant.

All the pieces of the Iron Set will cost you a total of 6900 Runes. The Scale Armor will set you back 2400 Runes, while the remaining pieces, Leather Trousers, Iron Gauntlets, and Iron Helmet are for 1500 Runes each.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Iron Set stats

The iron set is a great early to even mid-game armor set option in Elden Ring. It provides commendable Physical Damage Negation stats for the ease with which it is obtainable, particularly against Slash 23.8 and Pierce 22.7 attacks.

Though it may struggle against Light and Holy Magic attacks you still receive ample protection against Fire (20.2).

On top of that, the Iron Set also provides good Robustness Resistance stats of 108 making it an easy-to-pick choice for most players.