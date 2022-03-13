How to Fix “Inappropriate Activity Detected” in Elden Ring

While Elden Ring has been making quite a name for its great story and gameplay, it has not been smooth sailing for all players. Many players have encountered the ‘Inappropriate activity detected’ popup at random times while playing the game. This error may pop up for several reasons, some of which can be fixed while others will not. This guide will explain how to fix the ‘Inappropriate activity detected’ error in Elden Ring.

How to Fix the ‘Inappropriate Activity Detected’ Error in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Inappropriate Activity Detected popup is shown to players when the anti-cheat game believes that the player is using cheats or mods.

According to Elden Ring’s terms and conditions, using cheats is strictly against the terms, and doing so will cause this popup to appear, and your account will also get restricted from using the game’s online features.

On the other hand, using mods is not against terms and conditions but is not recommended, especially in Online modes. If you are going to use mods, make sure that the game is running in offline mode to prevent your account from getting blacklisted from online features.

However, many players have been facing this issue even without using any cheats or mods. This may be due to several different reasons, such as corrupt game files or broken anti-cheat files.

We have provided some steps that may help resolve the ‘Inappropriate Activity Detected’ in Elden Ring for your ease.

Verify Game Files

One of the reasons this popup may appear for players is corrupt game files. Below we have explained how to verify Elden Ring games files on Steam.

Go to your Steam Library and then right-click on Elden Ring.

From the menu, choose the ‘Properties’ option. It will open a new menu.

From this menu, choose the Local Files option. From there, choose the ‘Verify Integrity of Game Files.’

After all the game files are verified, launch the game to see if the issue is fixed.

Restarting Steam and System

Many players facing this issue can get it fixed by restarting the launcher client and their PC. Many players have reported that a simple PC reboot fixed this issue, so it is worth giving it a try.

In addition, a simple restart of Steam client also fixed the issue for some users. Finally, a reinstall of the Epic Games launcher for players on the Epic games launcher fixed the issue.

Repairing Anti-Cheat

Another reason why the popup error may appear for users is broken or corrupted anti-cheat files. Elden Ring utilizes the Easy Anti-Cheat, and below we have explained how you can repair the anti-cheat client.

Go to your Steam Library and then right-click on Elden Ring.

From the menu, choose the ‘Properties’ option. It will open a new menu.

From this menu, choose the Local Files option. Then, choose the ‘View’ in the File Explorer options.

It will take you to the game files opened in Files Explorer. Find and go to the ‘EasyAntiCheat’ folder there.

In the folder, run the EasyAntiCheat setup. It will allow you to choose Elden Ring and then repair the anti-cheat.

Once it is done, launch the game to see if the issue is fixed.

Turn off VPN

If you are using a VPN while playing Elden Ring, make sure to turn it off and then re-launch the game to check if the issue persists or not.

Check Community Solutions

Lastly, make sure to check other solutions and fixes provided on community forums such as Reddit, Steam Community, etc.