Elden Ring Imp Statue Seal Locations Guide

As you explore the world of Elden Ring, you’ll find some sealed doors that are covered in a strange mist. These sealed doors are known as the Imp Statues. To help you find and unlock all of the Imp Statue Seals in Elden Ring, we’ve prepared this guide that contains the location of all Imp Statue Seals in the game.

Elden Ring Imp Statue Seal Locations

The only way to open the Imp Statue Seals in Elden Ring is by using a Stonesword Key. Do note that once you use a Stonesword Key on an Imp Statue Seal, it will become embedded in the statue, which means that you’ll need to use a new Stonesword Key for each Imp Statue Seal that you find.

Now that you know how to open Imp Statue Seals let’s dive into the location of all of these seals in Elden Rings.

Limgrave Imp Statue Seal Locations

There are two Imp Statue Seals in Limgrave.

Limgrave Imp Statue Seal #1

The first Imp Statue Seal in Limgrave is located in the Stranded Graveyard. You’ll find it right next to the Site of Grace.

Unlocking the seal will give you access to the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, which is a minor dungeon.

Limgrave Imp Statue Seal #2

The next Imp Statue Seal is located on the north-eastern side of Summonwater Village.

From the place where you find the Tibia Mariner, head towards the west until you reach the ruins with turtles inside.

You’ll find the Imp Statue Seal near these turtles. Unlocking the seal will give you access to a room that contains a chest containing a Green Turtle Talisman.

Roundtable Hold Imp Statue Seal Locations

There are two Imp Statue Seals in the Roundtable Hold.

Roundtable Hold Imp Statue Seal #1

Go inside the Roundtable Hold and run through the door to the right. Go down the stairs that are adjacent to Smithing Master Hewg and then turn left to find the first Imp Statue Seal.

Unlocking this seal will give you access to a room that contains a chest (by the fireplace) that contains Crepus’ Black-Key Crossbow.

Roundtable Hold Imp Statue Seal #2

The second Imp Statue Seal is right behind the first one. So when you unlock the first Imp Statue Seal, you’ll be able to reach the second one.

This Imp Statue Seal will need two Stonesword Keys to be unlocked. Behind the door, you’ll find a chest containing the Assassin’s Prayerbook.

Weeping Peninsula Imp Statue Seal Locations

There are two Imp Statue Seals in the Weeping Peninsula.

Weeping Peninsula Imp Statue Seal #1

The first Imp Statue Seal is an Evergaol that can only be unlocked using a Stonesword Key. To find the Evergaol, head towards the east from the Fourth Church of Marika. Unlocking the seal will free the Ancient Hero of Zamor.

Weeping Peninsula Imp Statue Seal #2

For the second Imp Statue Seal, head towards the north from Minor Erdtree until you find a wrecked archway.

Below that archway, you’ll find a door that leads to the catacombs. Go down the stairs and run towards the south to find the second Imp Statue Seal.

Behind the seal will be two skeletons and a corpse. Loot the corpse to get a Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook.

Stormveil Castle Imp Statue Seal Locations

There are two Imp Statue Seals in Stormveil Castle.

Stormveil Castle Imp Statue Seal #1

Go inside the Stormveil Castle and look for the Liftside Chamber. From there, head towards the south until you find the Grafted Scion.

Now, go down the stairs to the right to find the Imp Statue Seal. Behind this seal are two chests containing the Godslayer’s Seal and the Godskin Prayerbook.

Stormveil Castle Imp Statue Seal #2

Go back to the place where you found the Grafted Scion and then go through the gate to the northwest. Head left from there to find the second Imp Statue Seal.

Behind this seal, you’ll find two enemies and a bunch of loot-able corpses. Loot the corpses to find a Misericorde and an Iron Whetblade.

West Liurnia Imp Statue Seal Locations

There are four Imp Statue Seals in West Liurnia.

West Liurnia Imp Statue Seal #1

You’ll find the first Imp Statue Seal underneath West Liurnia. This seal will need two Stonesword Keys to be unlocked. Unlocking the seal will give you access to the Academy Crystal Cave.

West Liurnia Imp Statue Seal #2

The second Imp Statue Seal is located in The Four Belfries. To unlock it, you’ll need to use an Imbued Sword Key instead of a Stonesword Key.

Unlocking the seal will give you access to a teleporter to teleport you to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

West Liurnia Imp Statue Seal #3

The third Imp Statue Seal is also located in The Four Belfries. You’ll need an Imbued Sword Key once again to unlock this seal. Unlocking this seal will give you access to another teleporter. This one will teleport you to Nokron, Eternal City.

East Liurnia Imp Statue Seal Locations

There is only one Imp Statue Seal in East Liurnia. Go inside the Black Knife Catacombs and go down the path to the left until you find a skeleton.

Next to the skeleton is a recess, and you’ll find the Imp Statue Seal inside it. Behind the seal will be a corpse holding a Rosus’ Axe.

Siofra River Imp Statue Seal Locations

There is only one Imp Statue Seal in the Siofra River. This seal is covering the lift below the Deep Siofra Well. Unlocking the seal will give you access to the lift, taking you up to the Deep Siofra Well.

Volcano Manor Imp Statue Seal Locations

There is only one Imp Statue Seal in Volcano Manor. From the Guest Hall, travel towards the bridge to the north. The seal will be covering the bridge.

East Altus Plateau Imp Statue Seal Locations

There is only one Imp Statue Seal in East Altus Plateau. It is located inside Auriza Heros’ Grave.

You’ll see the seal right after you enter. Behind the seal, there will be two creatures you can kill to obtain a Golden Epitaph hidden behind the seal.

West Altus Plateau Imp Statue Seal Locations

There are two Imp Statue Seals in West Altus Plateau.

West Altus Plateau Imp Statue #1

The first Imp Statue Seal is at the entrance of the Old Altus Tunnel. Unlocking the seal will require two Stonesword Keys, giving you access to the tunnel.

West Altus Plateau Imp Statue #2

For the second Imp Statue Seal, go inside the Wyndham Ruins and head towards the northeast until you reach the second structure. Then, go inside this structure to find the Imp Statue Seal.