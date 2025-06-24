Elden Ring: How To Get Divine Beast Frost Stomp Ash of War

Divine Beast Frost Stomp is an Ash of War in Elden Ring exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This ash of war has a skill by the same name, which summons ice in front of the caster, that blasts in waves to deal massive damage to the enemies.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Divine Beast Frost Stomp Ash of War and whether it is superior or inferior to Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring.

Divine Beast Frost Stomp Location

The Divine Beast Frost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring can be obtained from Enia at the Roundtable Hold in exchange for the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion.

This remembrance can only be obtained by killing the Divine Beast, Dancing Lion boss, inside the Belurat Tower. It is the final boss of the legacy dungeon, and you must defeat it to proceed.

Divine Beast, Dancing Lion has two phases. During the first phase, it basically uses only physical attacks with its jaws and claws. Some other attacks include bites and throwing mud at the players.

The real fun begins in phase 2 when the Divine Beast, Dancing Lion, starts using three elemental attacks, Lightning, Frost, and Wind. Lightning attacks are difficult to dodge and don’t leave any room for the players to attack.

Frost attacks give you ample time to land a few hits if you manage to dodge them. The best chance you will have is with the Wind attacks. These attacks leave the Divine Beast, Dancing Lion, completely vulnerable.

The worst attack is the successive switching between all three attacks. Once you manage to defeat the Divine Beast, Dancing Lion, it will drop the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion.

Take this remembrance to Enia at the Roundtable Hold, and she will allow you to purchase the Divine Beast Frost Stomp Ash of War in exchange for it.

Divine Beast Frost Stomp Uses and Stats

Divine Beast Frost Stomp Ash of War can be applied to almost all weapon categories if the weapon allows it. Most of the special weapons don’t allow you to apply any Ash of War to them.

This ash of war also grants the Cold Affinity to the weapon as a bonus. It also grants the weapon a skill called Divine Beast Frost Stomp.

This skill allows the caster to slam his leg on the ground and summon a wave of frost. This skill costs 18 FP and 30 Stamina per cast.

It does 70 Frost Damage to the enemies on first impact and 70 Frost damage per tick (ice blast). This skill also deals 5 stance damage in normal cast and 10 when charged.

Divine Beast Frost Stomp skill stacks with Shattered Stone Talisman (10%), Shard of Alexander (15%), and Godfrey’s Icon (15%).

With these talismans equipped, you will get a 40% increased in damage with the stomp attack.

Is Divine Beast Frost Stomp Better than Hoarfrost Stomp?

Divine Beast Frost Stomp is basically an upgraded version of Hoarfrost, as it deals more Frost and stance damage to the enemies.

It also grants the weapon Cold Affinity, which makes a Faith-Cold build much easier. However, it has a lesser range and loses out to Hoarfrost if you don’t use it charged.

It all comes down to personal preference. Hoarfrost Stomp can be spammed as it doesn’t require charging. But, we personally recommend using Divine Beast Frost Stomp in Elden Ring due to its consistent higher damage with endgame builds.