If you’re looking to build defenses, finding a Greatshield is a must because they offer the most protection in Elden Ring. The Golden Beast Crest Shield is a vital option in that regard. Read on to know where to find the Golden Beast Crest Shield in Elden Ring.

Where To Find Golden Beast Crest Shield In Elden Ring?

The Golden Beast Crest Shield scales primarily with strength for a solid defense. It negates 100 percent physical damage but at the cost of mobility.

Greatshields tend to weigh a lot in the game. The Golden Beast Crest Shield weighs a little less in comparison but still enough to reduce your mobility in the game.

You can find the Golden Beast Crest Shield by defeating Grafted Scion, the tutorial boss of Elden Ring, in Chapel of Anticipation. However, if you forget or miss out, you can always return to the area afterward to still get the Greatshield. There is a way to get back from the Four Belfries area on the east side of Liurnia.

How To Return To The Tutorial Area In Elden Ring?

If you’re not interested in spending time defeating the first boss of the game, there is no need to be concerned. You can still return to the tutorial level afterward to defeat the boss and get the rewards.

Head to The Four Belfries site of grace to find a chest with an Imbued Sword Key. Now, turn back and head down the hill with the pillar on your left. Use the key on the waygate and you’ll find your way back to the Chapel of Anticipation to fight the boss.

How To Defeat Grafted Scion In Elden Ring?

Grafted Scion is the first and the tutorial boss of the game. While being completely optional, you’ll eventually have to defeat the boss if you’re interested in wielding the Golden Beast Crest Shield.

Being a tutorial boss doesn’t mean the fight will be easy. This is a Souls game after all. Grafted Scion is dangerous and nearly lethal if it catches you in close range. Hence, keep your distance at all costs.

Furthermore, keep an eye out on where you’re running or rolling to. The area has several places where you can fall. The best bet is to keep yourself in the center to avoid the falls and getting trapped in corners.

The best way to take down Grated Scion is to attack it from behind. You’ll have to dodge its sword swings to get behind though. Take note that you’ll have to always run back whenever the boss uses its body slam or scream wave attacks. Those attacks will take away half your life in a single hit.