A lot of spells and incantations in Elden Ring are hidden away in the nooks and crannies of the huge open world and you can only come across them by chance and a stroke of luck in the game. This guide will let you know how to get and use the Frenzied Burst incantation in Elden Ring.

How to Get and Use Frenzied Burst in Elden Ring

Frenzied Burst is a Flame of Frenzy incantation in Elden Ring. It deals Madness ailment as well when any NPC or player is hit with the incantation. Frenzied Flame is a concentrated blast of flame of frenzy. The incantation has high range and can even penetrate through the enemy’s defenses and shields.

The incantation requires 22 Faith to be used. It costs 24 FP per use and you only need 1 memory slot to memorize the incantation.

Where to Find Frenzied Burst

The incantation is one of the strongest in the game, and hence is one of the hardest to find as well. The incantation is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab in Liurnia of the Lakes. You can find this particular scarab to the south of Church of Inhibition and directly north of the Frenzied Flame Village.

The Scarab is found in the forest along with a few frenzied rats next to it.

The incantation costs very little FP to cast and deals massive damage, especially when charged. It can easily knock down enemies and stagger those trying to block the attack.