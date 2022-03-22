This guide teaches you How to Defeat the Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring. We will talk about the most feasible strategy for defeating this beast and also mention the rewards you’ll get from it.

Where to Find the Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring?

You can find the Fallingstar Beast at the end of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid. These tunnels are located just above the Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

How to Defeat Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

The Fallingstar Beast is a four-legged beast that attacks quickly, hard, and consistently. With an upgraded weapon, you’ll also need to take a lot of flasks with you.

Ensure you have a reliable Spirit Ash on hand and your finest buffs mixed into your Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Closing in Carelessly will Get You Killed

Except for its head and a tuft of hair on its tail, the Fallingstar Beast will be completely covered in crystals. It travels at a breakneck pace, and its counter-attack is also swift. As a result, it can defeat you with a single strike if you carelessly try to take it head-on.

At first, it will try to attack you with its pincers. During this strike, you must run to the side and dodge roll if you’re in the way.

After three trips across the arena, it will bore its head into the ground and break up some rocks, giving you an ideal opportunity to close in to inflict some damage.

It will swat you with its tail if you go too close to the Fallingstar Beast. Its tail swipes are swift, powerful, and poorly telegraphed. So it’s not a good idea to attack from behind.

Watch out for the Gravity Magic Attacks

The Fallingstar beast has another purple gravity attack in which the beast’s head glows purple as it makes everything in the AoE float. It will attempt this attack three times. The first two attempts are easy to dodge.

However, you must continue sprinting and dodging to escape the third strike, which will have a considerably bigger area of effect.

Fallingstar Beast’s final offensive assault will be his leaping attack. It will leap into the air, twist into a ball, and smackdown on top of you. Dodge roll out of the way of this attack, then sprint back up to it to land another strike before retreating away.

Try to backstab it when it curls into a ball and hits the ground. Then back away to avoid being attacked by its tail.

When its health bar is half drained, it will trigger the second phase. The movesets remain the same, but all of its attacks are a little faster in the second phase.

Rewards

You will be awarded a Smithing Stone [7] as well as the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [1], which will help the Twin Maiden Husks NPC at the Roundtable Hold grow her inventory and let you buy Somber Smithing Stone [1] & [2] from her.