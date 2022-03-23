Elden Ring Divine Tower Of West Altus Guide

Divine Tower of West Altus is one of the many towers in Elden Ring that you can visit for activating a Great Rune. This guide will tell you complete details about reaching that Tower in Elden Ring and how to activate Rykard’s Great Rune.

Where to Find the Divine Tower of West Altus in Elden Ring

You can’t go to the Divine Tower of West Altus directly. To reach it first, you have to go to the Sealed Tunnel north of the Divine Tower.

When you reach the location shown on the map above, you have to head down until you reach the Sealed Tunnel entrance.

Inside the Sealed Tunnel, you will see a path blocked by some wooden drums and crates. Therefore, you have to move forward using the path on the left side of this blocked path.

You will see a lever there when you reach the end of this path. Pull the lever, and a lift will come up. Stand on the switch, and the lift will take you down. Move forward using a narrow path and reach a big root.

Now you have to reach the wooden platform in front of you, and for that, you have to drop down on the tree branch below.

Move forward and drop down from the end. After that, continue to move forward, and you will reach an end from where you can go further down using the roots and extended rocks.

Get to the bottom and continue to move forward, and after passing a couple of doorways, you will be out of the tunnel and in front of the Divine Tower of West Altus.

How to Get in The Divine Tower of West Altus in Elden Ring

For entering the Divine Tower of West Altus, you just have to make sure that you have Rykards Great Rune because you are entering that Tower to activate it.

Just get to the door of Divine Tower of West Altus and open it. Then, move forward and stand right in the center of the circular platform. It will work like a lift and take you to the top of the Tower.

After that, you can use the stairs going up to reach the roof of the Tower. Then, go to the center of the roof and interact with the decayed two-fingers to activate Rykard’s Great Rune.