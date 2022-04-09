Elden Ring Dex/Int Build Guide

This guide will put together the best hybrid Dex/Int Build in Elden Ring. This build will give you the power to cast your strongest spells quickly and deal the most damage possible.

Elden Ring Dex/Int Build

The purpose of this build will be to give you a fierce combination of melee and magic damage. With the help of this build, you will be able to defeat any boss in the game and take on other players in PvP mode.

Below, we have put together a build along with a perfect combination of equipment and attributes that will help you beat your enemies:

Class: Prisoner

Prisoner Weapon: Rogier’s Cold Rapier (2H)

Rogier’s Cold Rapier (2H) Armor: Banished Knight Helm, White Reed Armor, Guardian Bracers, Bloodhound Knight Greaves

Banished Knight Helm, White Reed Armor, Guardian Bracers, Bloodhound Knight Greaves Talismans: Erdtree’s Favor, Green Turtle Talisman, Spear Talisman, Crimson Amber Medallion

Erdtree’s Favor, Green Turtle Talisman, Spear Talisman, Crimson Amber Medallion Skills: Glintblade Phalanx

Glintblade Phalanx Spirit Ashes: Any spirit of your choice

How to Play with Dex/Int Build

Let us start the build with Class and Attribute Points. For this build, the class we have chosen is the Prisoner, with stats focusing primarily on Dexterity and Intelligence.

Start investing points on these two stats by putting 40 on each attribute. The remaining should be put on Vigor and Mind.

Intelligence will increase the power of your magic spells, and Dexterity will increase their casting speed. These are important as you already have to keep moving or reacting fast to enemy attacks.

With no points in Strength, you will only be limited to smaller weapons. We have chosen to two-hand the Rogier’s Cold Rapier, paired with Glintblade Phalanx. The skill allows you to close in on your enemies quickly and land a fast melee attack.

We have chosen different armor parts from four armor sets that will suit you for this build. These are light in weight but hard to get. You can replace some of the parts with the ones you already have.

The Talismans are mainly focused on increasing your health and stamina recovery speed. The only exception is the Spear Talisman, which improves the counterattack attacks of thrust weapons.

For the last item, Spirit Ashes, we have left it for you to decide. You can use any of your upgraded spirits with a high health bar.

This is all for our Elden Ring Dex/Int Build guide. You can check out more Elden Ring Build guides on our website.