Elden Ring offers a huge variety of craftable consumable items, each with their own unique purpose. In this guide, we have compiled a list of Best Items that you can craft in Elden Ring, items that you absolute must craft to make your journey easier.

Elden Ring Best Items You Can Craft

In Elden Ring, players can craft several items throughout the game. These items have lots of utility through their various effects. However, some are more helpful than others and are more deserving of your crafting resources.

Following is the list of Best Items to craft in Elden Ring. Do note that while we consider all of these listen items the best, every item has some utility, and so you may need to craft some according to your build and situation.

Spark Aromatic

Spark Aromatic is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. Its purpose is to spread sparks in a broad arc straight front. If you are a Dex build, Spark Aromatic does a huge amount of damage.

Items required for Crafting Spark Aromatic

The following items are required to craft Spark Aromatic:

Perfumer’s Cookbook (1)

x1 Altus Bloom

x1 Miranda Powder

Uplifting Aromatic

Uplifting Aromatic is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It boosts allied attack power while also reducing incoming damage once. The buff lasts for 60 seconds which is quite significant.

It gives you a shield that fully absorbs a hit similar to the Wondrous Flask shield. It also gives a 10 all-around damage buff that stacks with other damage buffing consumables, providing both attack and defense with no drawbacks.

Items required for Crafting Uplifting Aromatic

The following items are required to craft Uplifting Aromatic:

Perfumer’s Cookbook (1)

x1 Altus Bloom

x1 Arteria Leaf

x1 Budding Cave Moss

x1 Silver Tear Husk

Crystal Dart

Crystal Dart is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It’s used to do magical damage to foes like Burial Watchdogs and Imps in exchange for FP.

Crystal Dart may also frenzy golem construct foes after a certain number of strikes, leading them to attack all enemies in their vicinity, including the player.

Items required for Crafting Crystal Dart

The following items are required to craft Crystal Dart

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (11)

x3 Cracked Crystals

Stanching Boluses

Stanching Boluses are a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It’s used to prevent excessive blood loss. The meter is reset once it has been filled, and a new Staunching Bolus must be used to drain the new meter.

Items required for Crafting Stanching Boluses

The following items are required to craft Stanching Boluses

Nomadic Cookbook (7)

x1 Land Octopus Ovary

x1 Cave Moss

x1 Herba

Neutralizing Boluses

In Elden Ring, you can craft Neutralizing Boluses, a consumable item. Poison buildup is reduced and poison is cured using it. If nothing is done to treat poison, it can steadily deplete a player’s health for up to a minute. Neutralizing Boluses are useful in this situation.

Items required for Crafting Neutralizing Boluses

The following items are required to craft Neutralizing Boluses

Armor’s Cookbook (2)

x1 Great Dragonfly Head

x1 Cave Moss

x1 Herba

Preserving Boluses

Preserving Boluses is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is used to treat and prevent Scarlet Rot buildup. As Sacramental Bud is difficult to come by, players must carefully consider when to utilize Preserving Boluses, which are scarce yet vital to have on hand at all times, especially at Lake of Rot.

Items required for Crafting Preserving Boluses

The following items are required to craft Preserving Boluses

Armor’s Cookbook (6)

x1 Sacramental Bud

x1 Dewkissed Herba

x1 Crystal Cave Moss

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It can be used to increase Rune Acquisition by 30% for 3 minutes. When resting at a place of grace, the effect persists, and it may be stacked with the Golden Scarab talisman. Even early in the game, the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot can help players gain extra Runes.

Items required for Crafting Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

The following items are required to craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Missionary’s Cookbook (2)

x1 Gold Firefly

x1 Four-Toed Fowl Foot

x3 Rowa Fruit

Warming Stone

Warming Stone is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. FP is used to heal everyone in the vicinity, even foes. As a result, players should use caution while putting it. The Blessed Dew Talisman can be used to increase the healing powers of the healing effect.

This buff lasts 30 seconds and heals any creatures in the stone’s radius by 25 health every second, including foes and bosses. Healing effects can also be combined with Frenzyflame Stones for a total of 60 health per second.

Items required for Crafting Warming Stone

The following items are required to craft Warming Stone

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (19)

x1 Sanctuary Stone

x1 Erdleaf Flower

x1 Smoldering Butterfly

Frozen Raisin

Frozen Raisin is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is fed to Torrent in order to greatly recover Torrent’s HP while riding on its back. This perk gives Torrent enough health to endure through any combat. That’s why players need always have Frozen Raisin on hand, because Torrent will vanish if it loses all of its HP, and players will have to resurrect it using one of their Flask of Crimson Tears.

Items required for Crafting Frozen Raisin

The following items are required to craft Frozen Raisin

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (23)

x1 Rimed Rowa

Soft Cotton

Soft Cotton is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. By securing this cotton to the bottoms of one’s feet, fall damage and noise can be reduced temporarily. The Normal fall damage is incurred from 16 m to ~19.9 m but if you use Soft Cotton, the damage isn’t taken at all.

Do note that fall damage works weird in Elden Ring, some falls incur fall damage while some just flat out instant kill oyu. Use glowing stones to judge whether a fall is lethal or not.

Items required for Crafting Soft Cotton

The following items are required to craft Soft Cotton

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (7)

x3 Rowa Fruit

x3 Smoldering Butterfly

Exalted Flesh

In Elden Ring, you can manufacture Exalted Flesh. For 30 seconds, it increases physical Attack Power by 20%.

Items required for Crafting Exalted Flesh

The following items are required to craft Exalted Flesh

Armor’s Cookbook (3)

x5 Rowa Fruit

x1 Arteria Leaf

x1 Lump of Flesh

x1 Hefty Beast Bone

Pickled Turtle Neck

Pickled Turtle Neck is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is used to enhance stamina recovery temporarily. This buff last for a whole minute.

With Pickled Turtle Neck, your stamina regeneration is nearly doubled and they are ridiculously easy to craft. So, you can really have infinite of these in your inventory and not feel bad about popping them.

Items required for Crafting Pickled Turtle Neck

The following items are required to craft Pickled Turtle Neck

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (3)

x1 Herba

x1 Turtle Neck Meat

Fetid Pot

Fetid Pot is a consumable item you can make in Elden Ring. It takes an empty Cracked Pot to manufacture and can be tossed at foes to inflict Deadly Poison buildup. Those that carry these pots, however, will steadily acquire poison in their bodies.

Fetid Pot applies a stronger ticking poison over a shorter period of time of 30 seconds. Since most boss fights will be over by that time, I would consider using the Fetid Pot over Poison Pot.

Items required for Crafting Fetid Pot

The following items are required to craft Fetid Pot

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (4)

x1 Empty Cracked Pot

x1 Gold-Tinged Excrement

x1 Mushroom

Freezing Pot

Freezing Pot is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It takes an empty Ritual Pot to manufacture and can be tossed at foes to inflict Frost buildup of 380. Freezing Pot, unlike other debuff-inflicting throwing pots, always inflicts the same amount of ice building regardless of your attributes.

The freezing pot applies initial damage and Frostbite. What Frostbite does is it increases the damage that that enemy takes by 20% and that is huge for bosses.

Items required for Crafting Freezing Pot

The following items are required to craft Freezing Pot

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook (6)

x1 Empty Ritual Pot

x2 Rimed Crystal Bud

Immunizing Cured Meat

Immunizing Cured Meat is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is used to temporarily raise immunity by +100 for 60 seconds, and the initial accumulation takes 25 seconds to disperse. It just increases Immunity and has no impact on status effects.

Items required for Crafting Immunizing Cured Meat

The following items are required to craft Immunizing Cured Meat