Elden Ring offers a huge variety of craftable consumable items, each with their own unique purpose. In this guide, we have compiled a list of Best Items that you can craft in Elden Ring, items that you absolute must craft to make your journey easier.
Elden Ring Best Items You Can Craft
In Elden Ring, players can craft several items throughout the game. These items have lots of utility through their various effects. However, some are more helpful than others and are more deserving of your crafting resources.
Following is the list of Best Items to craft in Elden Ring. Do note that while we consider all of these listen items the best, every item has some utility, and so you may need to craft some according to your build and situation.
Spark Aromatic
Spark Aromatic is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. Its purpose is to spread sparks in a broad arc straight front. If you are a Dex build, Spark Aromatic does a huge amount of damage.
Items required for Crafting Spark Aromatic
The following items are required to craft Spark Aromatic:
- Perfumer’s Cookbook (1)
- x1 Altus Bloom
- x1 Miranda Powder
Uplifting Aromatic
Uplifting Aromatic is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It boosts allied attack power while also reducing incoming damage once. The buff lasts for 60 seconds which is quite significant.
It gives you a shield that fully absorbs a hit similar to the Wondrous Flask shield. It also gives a 10 all-around damage buff that stacks with other damage buffing consumables, providing both attack and defense with no drawbacks.
Items required for Crafting Uplifting Aromatic
The following items are required to craft Uplifting Aromatic:
- Perfumer’s Cookbook (1)
- x1 Altus Bloom
- x1 Arteria Leaf
- x1 Budding Cave Moss
- x1 Silver Tear Husk
Crystal Dart
Crystal Dart is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It’s used to do magical damage to foes like Burial Watchdogs and Imps in exchange for FP.
Crystal Dart may also frenzy golem construct foes after a certain number of strikes, leading them to attack all enemies in their vicinity, including the player.
Items required for Crafting Crystal Dart
The following items are required to craft Crystal Dart
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (11)
- x3 Cracked Crystals
Stanching Boluses
Stanching Boluses are a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It’s used to prevent excessive blood loss. The meter is reset once it has been filled, and a new Staunching Bolus must be used to drain the new meter.
Items required for Crafting Stanching Boluses
The following items are required to craft Stanching Boluses
- Nomadic Cookbook (7)
- x1 Land Octopus Ovary
- x1 Cave Moss
- x1 Herba
Neutralizing Boluses
In Elden Ring, you can craft Neutralizing Boluses, a consumable item. Poison buildup is reduced and poison is cured using it. If nothing is done to treat poison, it can steadily deplete a player’s health for up to a minute. Neutralizing Boluses are useful in this situation.
Items required for Crafting Neutralizing Boluses
The following items are required to craft Neutralizing Boluses
- Armor’s Cookbook (2)
- x1 Great Dragonfly Head
- x1 Cave Moss
- x1 Herba
Preserving Boluses
Preserving Boluses is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is used to treat and prevent Scarlet Rot buildup. As Sacramental Bud is difficult to come by, players must carefully consider when to utilize Preserving Boluses, which are scarce yet vital to have on hand at all times, especially at Lake of Rot.
Items required for Crafting Preserving Boluses
The following items are required to craft Preserving Boluses
- Armor’s Cookbook (6)
- x1 Sacramental Bud
- x1 Dewkissed Herba
- x1 Crystal Cave Moss
Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot
Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It can be used to increase Rune Acquisition by 30% for 3 minutes. When resting at a place of grace, the effect persists, and it may be stacked with the Golden Scarab talisman. Even early in the game, the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot can help players gain extra Runes.
Items required for Crafting Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot
The following items are required to craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot
- Missionary’s Cookbook (2)
- x1 Gold Firefly
- x1 Four-Toed Fowl Foot
- x3 Rowa Fruit
Warming Stone
Warming Stone is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. FP is used to heal everyone in the vicinity, even foes. As a result, players should use caution while putting it. The Blessed Dew Talisman can be used to increase the healing powers of the healing effect.
This buff lasts 30 seconds and heals any creatures in the stone’s radius by 25 health every second, including foes and bosses. Healing effects can also be combined with Frenzyflame Stones for a total of 60 health per second.
Items required for Crafting Warming Stone
The following items are required to craft Warming Stone
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (19)
- x1 Sanctuary Stone
- x1 Erdleaf Flower
- x1 Smoldering Butterfly
Frozen Raisin
Frozen Raisin is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is fed to Torrent in order to greatly recover Torrent’s HP while riding on its back. This perk gives Torrent enough health to endure through any combat. That’s why players need always have Frozen Raisin on hand, because Torrent will vanish if it loses all of its HP, and players will have to resurrect it using one of their Flask of Crimson Tears.
Items required for Crafting Frozen Raisin
The following items are required to craft Frozen Raisin
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (23)
- x1 Rimed Rowa
Soft Cotton
Soft Cotton is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. By securing this cotton to the bottoms of one’s feet, fall damage and noise can be reduced temporarily. The Normal fall damage is incurred from 16 m to ~19.9 m but if you use Soft Cotton, the damage isn’t taken at all.
Do note that fall damage works weird in Elden Ring, some falls incur fall damage while some just flat out instant kill oyu. Use glowing stones to judge whether a fall is lethal or not.
Items required for Crafting Soft Cotton
The following items are required to craft Soft Cotton
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (7)
- x3 Rowa Fruit
- x3 Smoldering Butterfly
Exalted Flesh
In Elden Ring, you can manufacture Exalted Flesh. For 30 seconds, it increases physical Attack Power by 20%.
Items required for Crafting Exalted Flesh
The following items are required to craft Exalted Flesh
- Armor’s Cookbook (3)
- x5 Rowa Fruit
- x1 Arteria Leaf
- x1 Lump of Flesh
- x1 Hefty Beast Bone
Pickled Turtle Neck
Pickled Turtle Neck is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is used to enhance stamina recovery temporarily. This buff last for a whole minute.
With Pickled Turtle Neck, your stamina regeneration is nearly doubled and they are ridiculously easy to craft. So, you can really have infinite of these in your inventory and not feel bad about popping them.
Items required for Crafting Pickled Turtle Neck
The following items are required to craft Pickled Turtle Neck
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (3)
- x1 Herba
- x1 Turtle Neck Meat
Fetid Pot
Fetid Pot is a consumable item you can make in Elden Ring. It takes an empty Cracked Pot to manufacture and can be tossed at foes to inflict Deadly Poison buildup. Those that carry these pots, however, will steadily acquire poison in their bodies.
Fetid Pot applies a stronger ticking poison over a shorter period of time of 30 seconds. Since most boss fights will be over by that time, I would consider using the Fetid Pot over Poison Pot.
Items required for Crafting Fetid Pot
The following items are required to craft Fetid Pot
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (4)
- x1 Empty Cracked Pot
- x1 Gold-Tinged Excrement
- x1 Mushroom
Freezing Pot
Freezing Pot is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It takes an empty Ritual Pot to manufacture and can be tossed at foes to inflict Frost buildup of 380. Freezing Pot, unlike other debuff-inflicting throwing pots, always inflicts the same amount of ice building regardless of your attributes.
The freezing pot applies initial damage and Frostbite. What Frostbite does is it increases the damage that that enemy takes by 20% and that is huge for bosses.
Items required for Crafting Freezing Pot
The following items are required to craft Freezing Pot
- Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook (6)
- x1 Empty Ritual Pot
- x2 Rimed Crystal Bud
Immunizing Cured Meat
Immunizing Cured Meat is a craftable consumable in Elden Ring. It is used to temporarily raise immunity by +100 for 60 seconds, and the initial accumulation takes 25 seconds to disperse. It just increases Immunity and has no impact on status effects.
Items required for Crafting Immunizing Cured Meat
The following items are required to craft Immunizing Cured Meat
- Armorer’s Cookbook (5)
- x1 Smoldering Butterfly
- x5 Rowa Fruit
- x1 Great Dragonfly Head
- x1 Sliver of Meat