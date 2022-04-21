The Flask of wondrous physick in Elden Ring is truly a flask of wonders. It allows you to mix two Crystal Tears in any way you like and get whatever benefits you want out of them. However, most players struggle against finding the best mixtures for the Wonderous Flask. So here, we have a list of the best Flask of Wondrous Physick Tear mixes you can make in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Flask of Wondrous Physick Mixes

Concocting a Flask of Wondrous Physick Mix in Elden Ring requires you to mix together two Crytal Tears. You can make this mixture whenever you sit at a Site of Grace.

The effect of the mixture is dependent on the individual properties of the two Crystal Tears added into the mix. This allows you to make a variety of useful Physick mixtures in Elden Ring. Below we’ve noted some of the best Flask of Wondrous Physick combinations you can make.

Physick Mixture 1

Tear 1: Crimson Crystal Tear

Tear 2: Cerulean Crystal Tear

The mixture will restore both your half HP and half Fp. The mixture works perfect for players who have melee dependent builds and rely on weapon skills. This mixture allows you to get a much larger amount of HP and FP fast and easily.

The mixture only gets stronger as you level up. It replenishes Half of your Total HP and FP. Meaning the more FP and HP you have, the more amount a single flask will help you recover. This allows you to save on multiple flasks in the late game when you have larger FP and HP bars.

The locations for the tears are as follows:

Crimson Crystal Tear: Third Church of Marika or on the Alter found at the base of the Minor Erdtree in Capital Outskirts.

Cerulean Crystal Tear: dropped by the Erdtree Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in Liurnia of the lakes and the one guarding the Minor Erdtree in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Physick Mixture 2

Tear 1: Crimsonwhorl Bubble Tear

Tear 2: Opaline Bubble Tear

The high defense mixture. Both the tears make it so you take reduced damage and allow players with low vitality or low defenses to survive the onslaught.

The Crimsonwhorl Bubble Tear allows you to recover health from any elemental attack. That means any sorcery, lightning, fire and holy attack will recover your HP instead of dealing damage. The tear works wonders against bosses that use elemental attacks, such as Rykard and even Loretta, especially all the dragons. The tear does not, however, protect against physical attacks. This is where the second tear comes in.

The Opaline Bubble tear makes a protective bubble around you, and this bubble will negate the entire damage of the next attack that you take. The bubble will be destroyed and you will take no damage whatsoever, whether it is physical or elemental.

The locations for the tears are as follows:

Crimsonwhorl Bubble Tear: Found on Mountaintops of the Giants. You can get this tear just off the cliff ledge, south of the Giant’s Gravepost. You can access this cliff by going northeast from the Foot of the Forge grace.

Opaline bubble Tear: Dropped by the Erdtrer Avatar found next to the Minor Erdtree in Weeping Peninsula.

Physick Mixture 3

Tear 1: Crimson Bubble Tear

Tear 2: Crimsonspill Crystal Tear

Both the tears are for restoring HP. The 1st tear will restore your HP when near death, whilst the second restores HP over time for 3 minutes. Both tears are best for when you’re fighting a hard boss and need to save your supplies for later down the fight. The Crimson Bubble Tear allows you to get an HP boost automatically when you are about to die, thus automatically saving your entire progress up till now.

The locations for the tears are as follows:

Crimsonspill Crystal Tear: Dropped by the Wormface in Altus Plateau.

Crimson Bubble Tear: Dropped by the Erdtree Avatar next to the Minor Erdtree in east of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Physick Mixture 4

Tear 1: Cerulean Hidden Tear

Tear 2: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

The most well-known tear mixture in the game, it doesn’t require any introduction whatsoever. The mixture is used by almost all sorcerers in the game. The Cerulean Hidden crystal eliminates all FP usage for 10 seconds, meaning you can cast as much as you want without using any FP. The Magic-Shrouding cracked Tear boosts magic damage and makes your sorceries stronger for 3 minutes.

You can swap the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear for Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear or Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear depending on your build and what type of spells you are using.

The locations for the tears are as follows:

Cerulean Hidden Tear: dropped by the Ulcerated Tree Spirit that spawns next to the Minor Erdtree in Mt. Gelmir.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear: dropped by the Erdtree Avatar next to the minor Erdtree in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Physick Mixture 5

Tear 1: Spiked Cracked Tear

Tear 2: Stonebarb Cracked Tear

The tears are for strength builds. Stonebarb Cracked Tear makes it more likely that your attacks break enemy poise. Similarly, the Spiked Cracked Tear enhances your charged attacks. Using both together, you can use your charged attacks to repeated break enemy poise and then follow up with back stabs. The mixture is best used against larger enemies such as the stone golems, dragons and even open world bosses that you can stagger to backstab.

For Dex players using faster weapons, you can simply swap the Spiked Cracked Tear with the Thorny Cracked Tear that increases damage with consecutive attacks. You will not only break your enemy’s poise but also deal additional damage with your fast attacks.

The locations for the tears are as follows:

Stonebarb Cracked Tear: Dropped by the Putrid Avatar found near the Minor Erdtree in Caelid.

Spiked Cracked Tear: found on the Altar next to the Minor Erdtree in Mistwood.

Thorny Cracked Tear: Dropped by the Putrid Avatar next to the Minor Erdtree in Consecrated Snowfield, eats of Ordina.

Physick Mixture 6

Tear 1: Speckled Hardtear

Tear 2: Purifying Crystal Tear/Windy Crystal Tear

Though both the mixtures are different, they serve their purpose in specific boss fights only and are somewhat useless for the rest of the game. Speckled Hardtear is the only constant. It raises resistances to ailments (Madness, Bleed, Scarlet Rot, Poison) and if you are inflicted with any of these status ailments, you will be healed of the ailment.

First, for the Lord of Blood Mohgwyn, use the Purifying Crystal tear as it allows you to purify the Lord of Blood’s Curse and stay safe from the three bleed attacks that he does in the fight.

The second tear, Windy Crystal Tear enhances your dodges and is best used against Malenia. You can easily dodge through her attacks so she doesn’t recover any health by hitting you.

Locations of the tears are as follows: