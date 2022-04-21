Elden Ring Best Early Armor Sets Guide

In Elden Ring, Armor Sets play an important role in a players’ progress. Against the ferocious enemies of the Lands between, your Tarnished needs suitable protection. So, in this guide, we will tell you about some of the best armor sets you can get early on in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Early Armor Sets

Below we’ve outlined some of the best early armor sets you can get in Elden Ring are given below along with their details.

Note that while the armors listed offer great protection, they are on the heavy side. It’s best to always go for an armor set that still allows you to dodge roll fast. So, feel free to mix and match pieces to allow for some fast rolls or put some points in endurance to bump up that quip load.

Knight Set

Weight: 25.3

Damage Negation

Physical: 5

5 Vs Strike: 3

3 Vs Slash: 3

3 Vs Pierce: 3

3 Magic: 8

8 Fire: 8

8 Light: 6

6 Holy: 19

Resistance

Immunity: 66

66 Robustness: 75

75 Focus: 43

43 Vitality: 43

43 Poise: 40

One of the best and easiest to get early armor sets in Elden Ring is Knight Set. It boasts great immunity, substantial poise and decent resistance early on. You can purchase this armor set from a merchant called Twin Maiden Husks for 13,500 Runes at the Roundtable Hold.

Carian Knight Set

Weight: 25.1

Damage Negation

Physical: 8

8 Vs Strike: 6

6 Vs Slash: 27

27 Vs Pierce: 5

5 Magic: 27

27 Fire: 5

5 Light: 6

6 Holy: 8

Resistance

Immunity: 66

66 Robustness: 110

110 Focus: 50

50 Vitality: 55

55 Poise: 26

Another great early game set in Elden Ring is the Carian Knight Set. This armor set is considered the best fit for a build that is running on intelligence.

To get this armor set you will need to enter the Academy of Raya Lucaria and then follow the path that will take you all the way to the Church of Cuckoo.

Head outside from the church and continue to run and avoid the zombies in your path. Here you will get to a bridge that you can cross. After that continue to head forward till you see a door to enter.

When you get out from the other side instead of moving forward jump down onto a ledge on the right side. From there head forward and you will find the Carian Knight Armor Set in front of a Tombstone.

Royal Remains Set

Weight: 25.3

Damage Negation

Physical: 8

8 Vs Strike: 7

7 Vs Slash: 1

1 Vs Pierce: 8

8 Magic: 6

6 Fire: 1

1 Light: 2

2 Holy: 19

Resistance

Immunity: 84

84 Robustness: 135

135 Focus: 57

57 Vitality: 27

27 Poise: 32

Royal Remains set is one of the most spooky armors sets you can get in the Elden Ring. This one is partly made of bones and its coolest part is the skeleton mask.

To get this armor set first of all you will need to head to the Village of Albinaurics and you will find a site of grace there. From there you have to travel forward in the east direction till you find a stone close to a big pot.

Inside that pot is an NPC. You have to talk to this NPC and once its dialogues are over travel all the way back to the Roundtable Hold and here you will encounter Ensha of the Royal Remains.

Defeat it and again reload the area and you will find the Royal Remain Armor set just outside the chamber.

Leyndell Knight Set

Weight: 28.1

Damage Negation

Physical: 3

3 Vs Strike: 27

27 Vs Slash: 3

3 Vs Pierce: 3

3 Magic: 1

1 Fire: 7

7 Light: 3

3 Holy: 9

Resistance

Immunity: 84

84 Robustness: 133

133 Focus: 57

57 Vitality: 57

57 Poise: 40

Leyndell Knight Set is a royal armor set that is an amazing set for the paladin class. To get this armor set you have to kill Knight’s enemy over and over again in the Royal Capital area.

Each time you kill it you will be rewarded with a piece of Leyndell Knight Set. To find the particular knight you can go to the Artist’s Shack and you will find a Knight there patrolling the road.

There is no guarantee that you will find different pieces of an armor set each time you killed the knight. You may get the same piece of armor again and again.

You may also find its other pieces as a drop from some other enemy so try to kill as many enemies as you can.

Fire Monk Set

Weight: 27

Damage Negation

Physical: 1

1 Vs Strike: 4

4 Vs Slash: 7

7 Vs Pierce: 6

6 Magic: 9

9 Fire: 7

7 Light: 7

7 Holy: 7

Resistance

Immunity: 74

74 Robustness: 127

127 Focus: 56

56 Vitality: 56

56 Poise: 34

The Fire Monk Set is a unique armor set in Elden Ring that is a combination of light and heavy armor.

To get this armor set from the Artist’s Shack you have to travel northeast and cross the big rock path. Here you will find a road with three enemies walking on it.

Here you have to kill the monk for getting a piece of the armor set. You can repeat this again for getting the other pieces of the Fire Monk set.

Cleanrot Knight Set

Weight: 35.7

Damage Negation

Physical: 8

8 Vs Strike: 1

1 Vs Slash: 0

0 Vs Pierce: 3

3 Magic: 4

4 Fire: 9

9 Light: 7

7 Holy: 3

Resistance

Immunity: 150

150 Robustness: 159

159 Focus: 66

66 Vitality: 77

77 Poise: 48

Clean Knight is another great-looking armor set that you can get early on in the game. Its helmet features wings on it which makes it quite a cool armor set.

You’ll find this armor set in the Caelid region. You will need to enter the Inner Aeonia. Stay on horseback so you can avoid the Scarlet Rot status effect.

You will need to explore this area to find the knight who drops this armor piece. After that you have to kill them multiple times by reloading the game for getting the complete armor set.