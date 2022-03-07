If you’ve found yourself trapped in the Abductor’s Inquisition Chamber and require help, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you how to escape the Abductor’s Inquisition Chamber in Elden Ring.

Where is Abductor’s Inquisition Chamber?

In the Academy of Raya Lucaria, there are two powerful Abductor Virgins that you might’ve encountered while exploring the area.

What’s special about these Abductors is that if you get killed by either one of them, you will be teleported inside an Inquisition Chamber in Volcano Manor.

If this happens, your fast travel ability will be blocked, and the only way to escape the Abductor’s Inquisition Chamber in Elden Ring will be through defeating the Abductor Virgins.

How to Escape the Abductor’s Inquisition Chamber in Elden Ring

After spawning in the chamber, you need first to find the Site of Grace. Then, use the platforms in front of you to head towards the wall ahead.

Once you’re at the wall, turn left and drop down to the area below. Move forward while hugging the wall to your right and go inside the tunnel ahead.

There will be a few bats blocking your way in the tunnel. You don’t have to kill these bats; you can simply run past them while hugging the wall, so you don’t fall into the lava.

After moving past the bats, drop down all the way to the area below using the ledges in the wall until you drop down next to a set of stairs. If you’re unsure where to go, simply just follow the lava.

Go up the staircase to find the Site of Grace. Now, drop down from the ledge in front of the Site of Grace and use the fallen pillars as a path to get to the alcove in the wall up ahead.

While you’re standing on the first fallen pillar, you can jump to the one right next to it to get a Smithing Stone.

After grabbing the stone, jump back to the previous pillar and walk into the alcove up ahead. This will take you to another tunnel that will lead to the Abductor Virgins boss area in Elden Ring.

How to Defeat the Abductor Virgins Bosses in Elden Ring

It’s now time to fight the two Abductor Virgins. The worst thing about this boss fight is that you’re trapped in a tiny room with the bosses, so your movement game needs to be on point.

Since this is a 2v1 fight, you need to focus on one boss at a time to take them out in the most efficient way possible.

The boss you want to focus on first is the Abductor Virgin (Wheel). For the time being, you need to avoid the Abductor Virgin (Swinging Sickle) at all costs.

Since the boss is literally on wheels, the Wheel Abductor is very speedy. So instead of getting up in the bosses face, you need to bait the boss into coming towards you. To do so, you’ll have to keep yourself positioned in the center of the arena,

And while you’re trying to do that, make sure you have the other boss within your POV as well. This will make it so you can maneuver around the other boss easily.

The Sickle Abductor will keep swinging his sickle towards you while the Wheel Abductor charges at you, so you’ll need to keep your shield up at all times.

Now when it comes to offense, you’ll need to have the patience of a monk. You need to say calm and collected and wait for the perfect opportunity to strike. This opportunity will come when both bosses attack you at the same time and leave the Wheel Abductor completely open for an attack.

The Abductors will do a crazy spin attack where they swing their weapons while spinning in circles during the fight.

You’ll know that this attack is coming if you see the bosses winding up. When it happens, run as far away from them as you can.

Another powerful attack of the Abductors is their grab attack. The best way to dodge this attack is to actually dodge roll towards the Abductor as its arms shoot towards you.

If you do so successfully, you’ll be right up close to the Abductor while its attack animation is still playing, giving you a great opening for an attack.

After you defeat the Wheel Abductor, it’s time to take on the Sickle Abductor. With this Abductor, the only opening you’ll get to attack is when it does the grab attack.

So you’ll need to keep baiting out attacks and wait for the grab attack to deal damage.

Once you’ve defeated both Abductors, you’ll be rewarded with the Inquisitor’s Girandole, and you’ll finally be able to exit the chamber. The Seethewater River Site of Grace will now also be activated.

How to Escape the Abductor’s Inquisition Chamber without Fighting Bosses

If you’re having a tough time defeating the Abductor Virgins in the Subterranean Inquisition Chamber, I have some good news to tell you. There’s actually a way to escape the chamber without having to fight the bosses.

This method of escaping is very tedious, but it’s worth it if you’ve got no other option.

From the platform on which you spawn in the chamber, go forward and look over the ledge to your right.

There will be a huge pool of lava below, but there are a few rocks on this lava that you can land on safely. Drop down onto one of the rocks and go towards the land ahead.

Go forward until you reach the rocky pillar. From there, go towards the right and then go up the stairs.

This will take you up to a platform from which you’ll be able to see a snake-man roaming around. Keep crouching here to not alert this enemy and run for the cage lift as soon as the enemy turns away from you.

This lift will take you up to another platform that is adjacent to a staircase. An armored knight will guard this staircase. To cheese past the knight, you’ll have to bait him towards the bottom of the stairs and then run past him.

When you reach the top of the stairs, make sure to NOT go inside the temple, as it will start a boss fight. What you need to do instead is go to the bridge to your left.

Raise the bridge above the lava by flipping the lever and run across. Then, go down the hill while holding crouch to sneak past the snake-man and drop down onto the roof of the house below.

Drop down onto the roof of the house to your right and then run forward. Jump down to the staircase and climb up to the fog door.

Now, head towards the left until you reach the door guarded by another snake-man. Since the door is locked, you need to find another way to go through.

Hop over the railing adjacent to the door and run over the rooftop to get to the building’s other side, which has an unlocked door.

Go inside the building and then go through the door to the left. Go down the stairs, avoid the enemies in your way, and go into the hallway to your left.

Here, you’ll see an enemy hanging from the ceiling. Go inside the room, which is around the corner from the hanging enemy, and interact with the site of Grace there.

This will free you from the debuff that blocks your fast travel, allowing you to fast travel out of the Inquisition Chamber.