Dying Light 2 Inhibitor Locations Guide

To help you find all of the Inhibitors hidden around the world of Dying Light 2, we’ve prepared this guide that contains the exact location of all 126 Inhibitors in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Inhibitors

In Dying Light 2, the only way to upgrade health and stamina of your character is through an ” Inhibitor ” item. This chemical is hidden around the in-game world as a collectible.

Once you find three of them, you can inject them into yourself to increase your stats, such as health stamina. And they can even be used to unlock new abilities for Aiden.

There are 126 Inhibitors hidden around the world of Dying Light 2. You’ll earn 6 of them automatically as part of the game’s story and have to find the rest yourself.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the method of finding these Inhibitors and the exact location of all 126 of them.

How to Find Inhibitors

Dying Light 2 does a very good job of helping players find Inhibitors. For example, in the game, Aiden has the GRE Access Key item.

Your GRE Access Key will play a voice line when an Inhibitor is present within 50 meters of you. You’ll then see an icon pop up in the lower-left corner of your screen.

This icon will show you exactly how far you are from the Inhibitor, and it’ll update in real-time. Use this icon to get close to the Inhibitor and once you’re within 10 meters of it, use your Survival Sense to see exactly where it’s hidden.

How to Use GRE Detector Tool to Track Inhibitors

When you complete the main story quest called “Broadcast,” head back to the VNC Tower and meet up with Lieutenant Row to unlock a special Nightrunner Tool called the “GRE Detector Tool.”

This tool will make the process of finding Inhibitors significantly easier. In addition, this tool will grant you the ability to see the location of all the Inhibitors that are within the range of active Radio Towers on your map.

So if you activate all of the Radio Towers in the open world, you’ll be able to see the location of all of the hidden Inhibitors on your map.

Dying Light 2 Radio Tower Locations

There are six Radio Towers in the game. You’ll automatically unlock one of them, Tower, as part of the ‘Broadcast’ quest. The locations of all six Radio Towers are listed below.

VNC Tower Location

Unlocked automatically during the “Broadcast” story quest.

North Loop Radio Tower Location

It is located in the Wharf District. It is the tallest building in the whole district, making it very easy to spot.

Saint Joseph Medical Radio Relay Tower Location

It is located on the northern border between Trinity and Houndfield.

Historical Communications Tower Location

Present among the group of tall buildings on the northwest side of Downtown.

South Loop Radio Tower Location

It is located adjacent to the bridge in the west of Lower Dam Ayre.

Military Relay Tower Location

Located in the southwest corner of West Borough.

Dying Light 2 Inhibitor Locations

Now that you know how to track the Inhibitors let’s dive into the location of all 126 Inhibitors in Dying Light 2.

Do note that most of these Inhibitors are found in groups. This means that you can find up to 3 Inhibitors in a single location.

Inhibitor Location #1 (3 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located inside the Saint Joseph Hospital in Houndfield. You’ll acquire them as part of the “Markers of Plague” quest. After you fall down the elevator shaft, follow the yellow quest marker to find them.

Inhibitor Location #2 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located in a Nightrunner’s Hideout in Houndfield. In the central part of Houndfield, there’s a Nightrunner’s Hideout. In the backside of this hideout, you’ll find a safe resting on the bench.

To find the code of the safe, move the cabinet at the back to enter the small room. You’ll find the code inside a chest on the left side of the room.

Inhibitor Location #3 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located in the northwest corner of Quarry End. Head down the stairs that take you to the subway station, keeping yourself towards the border with Houndfield as you do so.

You’ll find the Inhibitor inside a GRE container near the entrance, by the southern wall.

Inhibitor Location #4 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located inside a building on the southeast corner of Trinity. Travel towards the Larch Windmill located in this area and go inside the building to its left.

Go to the top of the building to find a container that contains these Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #5 (1 Inhibitor)

These Inhibitors are located in the Dark Hollow, in Trinity. You’ll explore this area during the side quest called “All In The Family.”

Head to the bottom floor of the Dark Hollow. Once there, you’ll find a GRE door that can be unlocked to find an Inhibitor and other rewards.

Inhibitor Location #6 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located inside a building on the northwest side of Horseshoe. You’ll go inside this building during the story quest named “The Only Way Out.”

Go inside the building present to the south of the Willow Windmill and head up to the top floor to find these Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #7 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors can be obtained from the GRE Anomaly C-A-05. Head to the southeast side of Trinity to find this Anomaly.

Defeat the infected miniboss during nighttime to access the GRE trailer containing these Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #8 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located inside the Motel located in the central part of Horseshoe. You’ll explore this area during the story quest named “The Raid.”

Go inside the southern part of the Motel and head up to its top floor. Climb up on top of the Military Airdrop to access the right entrance and grab the Inhibitors from there.

Inhibitor Location #9 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located in a GRE Trailer in Houndfield. Open up your map and head towards the area just north of the “Houndfield” name on the map.

Once there, you’ll find a Nightrunner’s Hideout. Look near the red wall in the southern part of the hideout to find a GRE trailer containing the Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #10 (3 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located in a building in the northern part of Trinity. This building is located between a Forsaken Store and a Dark Hollow. Look for a beehive on the balcony of the building to see if you’re in the right one.

Once you find the building, go up to the top floor of the building to find the Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #11 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is obtained as a quest reward for completing the side quest named “The Fire Biomarker.”

Inhibitor Location #12 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors can be obtained from the GRE Anomaly C-A-01. Head to the southern side of Quarry End to find this Anomaly. Takedown the miniboss during the night to get these Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #13 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors can be obtained from Horseshoe during the story quest named “Water Tower.” The Inhibitors are located on the top floor of the water tower, near the red canisters.

Inhibitor Location #14 (3 Inhibitors)

This Inhibitor is located in the THV Genomics Center in Horseshoe. After you go inside the building, go down to the floor below. You’ll find a GRE Container with the Inhibitor behind the first metal door on this floor.

After getting this Inhibitor, climb down the elevator shaft (or the metal pipe). In the area below, you’ll find another Inhibitor behind the second metal door in the area.

While you’re in the THV Genomics Center, you’ll jump down from a balcony and land into a room containing orange biohazard tubes. Inside this room, you’ll find another Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #15 (3 Inhibitor)

These Inhibitors are located in the THV Study building in Horseshoe. From the roof entrance, go down one floor and open the metal door to find the first Inhibitor in this area.

After that, use the elevator or metal pipe to go down to the floor below. On this floor, open up the metal door to find another Inhibitor.

Finally, after fighting the infected miniboss in the room with orange cylinders, open up the metal door to find a third Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #16 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors can be obtained from the GRE Anomaly C-A-22. Head to the southern side of Horseshoe and defeat the miniboss during nighttime to get the Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #17 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor can be obtained from the Military Airdrop THB-04B. Head to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Houndfield and go up to the roof to find this Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #18 (3 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located near PK Windmill in Trinity. To the south of PK Windmill, there’s a small building. You’ll find the Inhibitor inside a container sitting next to the door of the building.

Inhibitor Location #19 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located in the southern side of Houndfield. Head east from the Houndfield Electrical Station and dive into the shallow water.

Look for big yellow pipes in the water to find the GRE container containing the Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #20 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located inside Metro: Downtown Court (Metro Station). Use the escalators to go down to the bottom floor. Look for a ticket machine in this area, and you’ll find a GRE container containing two Inhibitors adjacent to it.

Inhibitor Location #21 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located in the Downtown Electrical Station. You’ll explore this area during the story quest called “A Place to Call Home.”

After you use the elevator to reach the control room, walk past the station activation marker, and you’ll find the Inhibitors in a GRE Container.

Inhibitor Location #22 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located near the Downtown Thugs Bandit Camp. Head towards the north from the Bandit Camp to find the Military Airdrop THB-1LO.

While climbing up to it, you’ll reach a roof that has a crane and solar panels on it. Form this rooftop, jump over to the rooftop of the building ahead to find a safe. The safe code is a Memento that can be found in the room ahead.

Inhibitor Location #23 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor can be obtained from the Military Airdrop THB-1LO. Head towards the eastern side of Downtown to find the airdrop, which will be sitting on top of a building. Use the yellow pipes and red platforms to make your way to the top of the building.

Inhibitor Location #24 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located outside the City Space Building, Downtown. Head towards the eastern side of Downtown to find a skyscraper with a large yellow sign that says “City Space.”

The container holding the Inhibitor sits on a red platform next to the sign. You can reach this sign by jumping from the top of the building where you found Military Airdrop THB-1LO.

Inhibitor Location #25 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located near the Downtown Thugs Bandit Camp. From the Bandit Camp, head towards the south and go inside the building adjacent to the border with New Dawn Park.

This building is located right before the Dark Hollow in New Dawn. Go up to the top floor of the middle to find the Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #26 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located near the Fish Eye Canteen in New Dawn Park. Go up to the Trader at the Fish Eye Canteen and then go up the structure next to them.

From the structure, jump to the building to the north to find this Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #27 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors can be obtained from the GRE Anomaly C-A-34. Head towards the north-western side of Lower Dam Ayre to find this Anomaly. You’ll explore this location during the side quest named “Closure.”

Takedown the infected Revenant during nighttime to access a GRE trailer containing two Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #28 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located in the Garrison Electrical Station. Go inside Room C to find a safe containing the Inhibitor. The safe code is a Memento that can be found in a box next to it.

Inhibitor Location #29 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors can be obtained from the GRE Anomaly C-A-55. Head to the central part of Garrison, and you’ll find the anomaly on a highway. Takedown the miniboss to receive the Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #30 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located on the western side of Downtown. Head towards the border with Downtown and go inside the tall building there. Go up to the top floor to find the Inhibitors.

You’ll explore this area during the story quest named “Orders.”

Inhibitor Location #31 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor can be obtained from the Military Airdrop TBH-UT0. Head towards the southwestern side of Garrison to find this airdrop. The airdrop is located on top of a building, so you’ll need high stamina to be able to reach it.

Note that after you complete the story quest named “Broadcast,” an elevator will unlock inside this building, allowing you to access this Inhibitor with much more ease.

Inhibitor Location #32 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located inside Metro: King William Bridge in Muddy Grounds. This Metro Station is right next to the border with Lower Damn Ayre.

To get this Inhibitor, you need to restore power to the station. Once you’ve done that, you’ll span in a rest spot with the Inhibitor sitting on a table next to you.

Inhibitor Location #33 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located on the northern edge of Lower Dam Ayre. When you reach this area, you’ll find a small bridge that connects Lower Dam Ayre with Muddy Grounds.

Dive into the water under the bridge and locate the Inhibitor using your Survival Sense.

Inhibitor Location #34 (2 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located on the north-western side of Lower Dam Ayre. You’ll explore this area during the story quest named “The Lost Light.”

After the infected flips the trailer over, go back up and kill it. You can then open the GRE Container sitting next to the double doors.

Inhibitor Location #35 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located inside the VNC Tower in Garrison. You’ll find GRE Trailers in front of the northern entrance of the VNC Tower. The trailer on the left contains the Inhibitor.

Inhibitor Location #36 (3 Inhibitors)

These Inhibitors are located inside the VNC Tower in Garrison. You’ll find these Inhibitors during the “Broadcast” story quest.

After getting the Grappling Hook, you’ll make your way to the adjacent tower and go down the stairs. You’ll then enter a room containing a chest that has these Inhibitors.

Inhibitor Location #37 (1 Inhibitor)

These Inhibitors are located inside the VNC Tower in Garrison. After finishing the “Broadcast” story quest, go up to the roof of the building using the newly unlocked elevator.

Head to the southern edge of the roof and jump down to the office room below. You’ll find the Inhibitor inside a GRE Container inside this room.

Inhibitor Location #38 (1 Inhibitor)

This Inhibitor is located in the area which contains the Observatory Landmark on the eastern side of the map.

Once you’re in this area, head towards the border with Garrison and dive into the water there. Search for a wooden path on the water to find a chest containing this Inhibitor.