You will need Infected Trophies to upgrade your weapons and other equipment in Dying Light 2. Infected trophies are divided into several subtypes, and this guide will explain everything there is to know about Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2 and how to farm them.

Dying Light 2 Infected Trophies

Infected Trophies are dropped when you kill the Infected and appear as tokens in your inventory. These trophies are required to upgrade blueprints for your equipment.

These upgrades will be vital for you in the latter stages of the game, as the enemies will become tougher as the game progresses.

In DL2, the Infected trophies have three different rarities: uncommon, rare, and unique. The uncommon trophies are required when you upgrade a blueprint for the first few times.

After that, however, you will need rare and unique Infected trophies for higher-level upgrades.

How to Farm Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2

In DL2, Infected Trophies are a guaranteed drop from those Infected, marked as a blue ‘Encounter’ on the map. So kill the Infected and then search the dead bodies for the Infected trophies.

Besides that, killing all Infected enemies will also have some chance of dropping Infected trophies. Just make sure that after killing them, you search the dead bodies so you do not miss any potential dropped trophies.

Another way to speed up Infected Trophies drops is farming these infected at an easier difficulty. You will be able to farm more of them on the easy difficulty in a shorter period. Drop rate also gets better at lower difficulty.

Another way to farm Infected trophies in DL2 is by switching the game time from day to night, as at night, the enemies spawn the most. To change the game time, head to any resting area and then rest to change the time of day.

Different type of Infected enemies drops different levels of Infected Trophies. Below we have listed how to get the different types of Infected Trophies in DL2

How to get Uncommon Infected Trophies

The Uncommon trophies are dropped by killing Virals, Spitters and Howler infected. The Viral infected are the easiest to farm as they spawn in great numbers at nighttime. They have really fast movement speed so beware while out at night.

How to get Rare Infected Trophies

The rare trophies in DL2 are a bit harder to find, as they are dropped by much tougher enemies like Bolters, Goons, and Banshees. However, you can try to farm Goons at Old Villedor as they frequently spawn there.

How to get Unique Infected Trophies

Finally, to obtain the Unique trophies, you will need to defeat much stronger enemies, including Volatiles, Demolishers, and Chargers. Chargers are frequently seen in story missions involving Infected, and Demolishers are typically boss fights.