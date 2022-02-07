Dying Light 2 Blueprints Locations Guide

Dying Light 2 has seen a few changes to the blueprint system compared to the previous entry. This guide discusses the Blueprints in Dying Light 2 with extensive detail. We will go over how to get Blueprints in Dying Light 2, their locations and a list of all the blueprints in the game.

Dying Light 2 Blueprints Locations

The Blueprint system has seen a significant change in DL 2 Stay Human. You can’t randomly find blueprints for anything anymore as blueprints are now exclusive for your inventory.

How To Upgrade Blueprints in Dying Light 2

Upgrading your desired Blueprints is a dream come to for any player. Thankfully, DL2 allows players to upgrade their favorite blueprints and make their weapons even more durable.

To upgrade your blueprint, you must find the required resources. Resources come in the form of Infected Trophies.

Infected Trophies are then further classified into sub-branches such as Uncommon Trophies are taken from Virals, Howlers, and Spitters, while Rare Trophies can be received by looting Goons, Bolters, and Banshees.

Once you’ve found the required resources, simply head to Craft Master>Upgrade Tab and successfully upgrade your blueprint.

Where to Find All Blueprints in Dying Light 2

Below we’ve listed down all Dying Light 2 Blueprints with their locations.

Item Blueprints

Throughout your journey in Dying Light 2, you’ll have several useful accessories that assist you now and then. Below we’ve given all item Blueprints in DL2 along with their locations.

Item#1 – Medicine

You’ll receive this item during the tutorial section.

Item#2 – Lockpicks

You’ll receive this item during ‘Makers of the Plague.’

Item#3 – Decoy

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘The Arrival.’

Item#4 – Throwing Knives

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘Makers of the Plague.’

Item#5 – Mines

You can buy this one from the Main Terminal Station vendor.

Item#6 – Molotov Cocktail

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘Unruly Brother.’

Item#7 – UV Lamp

You’ll receive this item after buying it from a vendor.

Item#8 – Regeneration Booster

After helping Jack and Joe with the Bandit Camp, you’ll receive this item.

Item#9 – Toughness Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#10 – Muscle Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#11 – Endurance Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#12 – Poison Resistance Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#13 – Fire Resistance Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#14 – Electrical Resistance Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#15 – Swimming Booster

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#16 – Immunity Booster

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘The Only Way Out.’

Item#17 – Boomstick

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#18 – Remote C4

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#19 – DIY Grenade

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#20 – Infected Blade

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#21 – Arrows

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘Let’s Waltz!’.

Item#22 – Fire Arrows

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor

Item#23 – Lacerating Arrows

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#24 -Shock Arrows

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor

Item#25 – Exploding Arrows

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#26 – Toxic Arrows

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#27 Infected Arrows

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#28 – Bolts

You’ll receive this item at the city alignment level 4 along with the Peacekeepers.

Item#29 – Stun Bolts

You’ll receive this item at the city alignment level 4 along with the Peacekeepers.

Item#30 – Lacerating Bolts

You’ll receive this item at the city alignment level 4 along with the Peacekeepers.

Item#31 – Freeze Bolts

You’ll receive this item at the city alignment level 4 along with the Peacekeepers.

Item#32 – Impact Bolts

You’ll receive this item at the city alignment level 4 along with the Peacekeepers.

Item#33 – Toxic Bolts

You’ll receive this item at the city alignment level 4 along with the Peacekeeper

Weapon Mod Blueprints

To enhance your weapon skills, Weapon Mods come in handy during battles. Below we’ve given all Weapon Mod Blueprints in Dying Light 2.

Item#1 – Spark (Tip)

You’ll receive this item during the ‘Spark of Invention.’

Item#2 – Venom (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#3 – Flame (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#4 – Voltage (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#5 – Ice (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#6 – Puff (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#7 – Frost (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#8 – Fling (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#9 – Blaze (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#10 – Acid (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#11 – Slit (Tip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#12 – Fling (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Main Terminal vendor.

Item#13 – Inferno (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item during ‘The Raid. ‘

Item#14 – Spark (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#15 – Frost (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#16 – Flame (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#17 – Lightning (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#18 – Catapult (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#19 – Venom (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#20 – Avalanche (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#21 – Bane (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#22 – Slaughter (Shaft)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Fish Eye vendor.

Item#23 – Empowerment (Grip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from the Bazaar vendor.

Item#24 – Reinforcement (Grip)

You’ll receive this item after buying it from Peacekeepers Floating Fortress vendor.

Item#25 – Inhibitors Pack (Charm)

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘Markers of Plague.’

Item#26 – Gang Leader (Charm)

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘The Raid.’

Item#27 – Master of Onion (Charm)

You’ll receive this item after completing the ‘A Place to Call Home’ mission.

Item#28 – Renegade Mask (Charm)

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘Veronika.’

Item#29 – E3 2019 Biomarker (Charm)

You’ll receive this item after completing ‘X-13’.

Best Blueprints to Purchase/Upgrade in Dying Light 2

Out of all the Blueprints mentioned above, there are a few important ones that need to be in your inventory as soon as possible. Below is a list of the best Dying Light 2 Blueprints:

Lockpick

Probably one of the most useful items to wield is a Lockpick. They are rare items you can hardly find during your expedition and can only be crafted if you want to use them.

The best use of this item comes when you’re looking for something to open chests cars to loot valuables.

Molotov

A great weapon for crowd control. Using Molotov, you can control the infected that come in waves to attack you. Also, the fire it causes lasts longer than most fire-type weapons, making it a must-have weapon in your inventory.

Remote C4

By far the best explosive weapon in Dying Light 2. Remote C4, just like the Molotov, controls the increasing number of infected that try to attack you. However, you’ll get this weapon during the second half of the game.