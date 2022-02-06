The post-apocalyptic world of Dying Light 2 has a lot of abandoned structures that are important and helpful to the people living in the city overrun by zombies. This guide will help you understand the use and importance of facilities in Dying Light 2 and how to activate them.

Dying Light 2 Municipal Facilities

Facilities are large structures that help support civilization. These include infrastructure like Power Station, Water Tower, Windmills and Metro Stations. These are scattered throughout the world of Dying Light 2.

Mostly large structures, these facilities help you control the area around them and make it safer. The facilities that you have activated act as safe houses for your character and the people of Dying Light 2.

You can assign these facilities to the two factions in the game that provide you with various quests and different obstacle ramifications in the game.

How to Take over a Facility in DL2

Taking over a facility in DL2 is the same as activating a facility. When you take over a facility, you get the building that controls the resources in that area and can then assign it to a faction.

These facilities are various types of challenges, and completing these challenges allows you to take control over the facility.

Facilities such as Water Towers and Windmills are climbing challenges and you need to meet specific requirements to actually complete them. Electrical stations are usually puzzle-based challenges where you have to navigate through small spaces.

Completing the challenge activates the facility and you have the option to assign the facility to one of the two factions, deciding who controls the facility and its resources.

How to Activate Facilities in Dying Light 2

Different Facilities have different challenges that you need to complete to unlock and activate them. Here is a basic outline of all the types of challenges that you will encounter.

Windmills: Climbing Challenges, requiring you to scale the windmill to activate it.

Electrical Stations: You have to connect the broken generator (the one with the red light) to the working one (the one with the green light). The cables have limited length, so you have to find shortcuts so that the cable can connect the two generators.

Water Tower: Water towers are also climbing challenges and require you to scale the water tower to activate it.

Metro Station: Metro Stations require you to find and activate the electrical switch inside to activate the station. The station will be infested with both lurkers or bandits which you have to clear.