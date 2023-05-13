How To Dual Wield In Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – How To Unlock (Tips)

In this Sword Art Online Guide, we will teach you all about Dual Wielding in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. The game allows you to Dual Wield swords, guns, etc. In this guide, we will describe everything you need to know about how to Dual Wield in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Dual Wield In Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Before we start, do note that in order to Dual Wield anything from swords to guns, you will need to complete a handful of quests. The number of quests required to complete varies, depending on whether you want to Dual Wield swords or guns. In this Sword Art Online Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about how Dual Wield works in the game.

Dual Wielding Sword & Gun

As mentioned earlier, in order to Dual Wield sword and gun, you need to do some quests. To do so, you need to make sure that you have successfully completed the 15th Main Quest. Once done, simply equip the sword and then equip the gun – the default configuration on PS4 system is Triangle.

Dual Wielding Guns

In case you are not satisfied with the outcome of Dual Wielding a sword and gun, you can always Dual Wield guns. However, as mentioned earlier, it requires you complete a few quests. In order to Dual Wield guns, you need to proceed through the game until you successfully manage to complete 17th Main Quest.

Similar to Dual Wielding sword and gun, you simply need to equip a gun and then press Triangle on PS4 systems. As for different combinations, you can try anything that you like – be it Handguns, Shotguns, Rifles, etc. Try to experiment until you come across a combo that you feel comfortable playing with.

This is pretty much all we have in our Sword Art Online Guide to Dual Wielding in Fatal Bullet. If there is anything else that you would like to add, do not forget to let us know in the comments section below!