Dragon’s Dogma 2 Disa’s Plot Walkthrough

Disa’s Plot is one of the earlier main story quests of Dragon’s Dogma 2 you will get from Captain Brant during your encounter with him at The Stardrop Inn. To meet Captain Brant, head to the inn and select the option that says Tell me of the queen regent.

This will trigger Disa’s Plot quest; all you need to do is “Search for evidence of Disa’s Misdeeds.” If you select the option about the magistrate, you can also get other quests from him, like The Caged Magistrate.

To start working on the “search for evidence of Disa’s misdeeds” objective in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Disa’s Plot quest, you need to go to the castle, a restricted area, at night. If you arrive earlier, you can rest on the bench next to the castle’s stairs.

Once you enter the castle grounds, your pawns will leave you, so you have to proceed alone. Enter the castle at night and head upstairs. Soon, you will reach Sonia, an NPC who will guide you. The castle and Sonia’s locations are marked on the map below.

How to search for Evidence of Disa’s Misdeeds in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Now, to start searching for evidence of the queen’s misdeed, you must follow Sonia to the back entrance of The Guardhouse; from here on, you will need to head forward alone.

Enter through the door and collect the Marcher Set from the chest. This will allow you to blend in with the guards. Make sure you equip all three pieces of the set. Once you’ve done this, you can collect Gold and other items from this room without alerting the guards.

After this, open the other side door and turn right. Then, move straight and climb the stairs at a distance, as shown in the image below. After climbing the stairs, run straight and take the first left.

A few steps ahead, you will find a door on the right. Open it to enter the Vernworth Castle Offices. In this office, you can find a Torn Letter on the table. As soon as you pick up the letter, a cutscene will start where Sven enters the room. You might remember this kid from the Merchant Quarter as part of the Ornate Box quest.

Report Back to Captain Brant

Once the cutscene ends, jump out of the window. After this, all you will need to do is take the evidence of Disa’s Misdeed back to Captain Brant in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to complete Disa’s Plot quest.

Follow the path to where your Pawn leaves you so he can join you back, and then head to The Stardrop Inn. Talk to Brant and again select the same option you used to start the quest. This will complete the quest, and you will receive 6500G, 1200 XP, and Wakestone to help you revive your character, NPCs, or your main pawn.