Scrap Iron is one of the many materials used to enhance your gear in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These resources are a bit different from others as they’re only acquired by defeating monsters.

While it is an established thing that enhancement materials are obtained by killing monsters, you may be wondering which type of monsters to slay particularly for Scrap Iron. Thus, we have crafted this guide to answer all your queries regarding how to get and use Scrap Iron in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Scrap Iron in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you are in dire need of Scrap Iron, you should go on a monster hunt and look for Skeletons found all around the map. Slaying skeletons turn them into huge piles of Scrap Iron, which can then be collected and used to perform gear and weapon enhancements.

Exploring the wilderness will make you cross paths with many different variations of Skeletons but the reward will always be Scrap Iron.

FYI A thing to note about Skeletons is that they only emerge out of their hideouts at night.

We recommend you stay at a Campfire or sleep at the Inn to fast-forward time to night. Once nighttime has fallen, venture out into the wild in any direction to be greeted by a group of Skeletons waiting to battle you. Slay those boned creatures and retrieve Scrap Iron from their corpses in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

If you’re not having any luck finding Skeletons on the map, visit the Misty Marshes. The location can be found in the north-western corner of the Harve Village as shown in the map image below.

How to use Scrap Iron in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Now that players have acquired a good amount of Scrap Iron, visit any armory and perform enhancements to their gear. It is advised to view the items players want to primarily enhance in their inventory before heading to an armory.

Each area of the map has a different armory that enhances different items in inventory. For instance, the armories present in Vernworth offer mid-tier enhancements to your character’s attributes, whereas the ones in Bakbattahl largely boost your Strengths and Defense.