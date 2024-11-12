How To Solve The Lighthouse Statue Puzzle In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

After you clear the prologue in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will gain access to the Lighthouse, your main home base. This is where you’ll hang out after missions, can talk to companions, and also complete some puzzles such as the statue puzzle, wisp puzzles, portal puzzle, etc.

To solve the statue puzzle, you must find and turn the three statues so the pairs face each other. Once you enter the lighthouse, you will find a locked door near the north wall. Read the note near it to begin the puzzle in the courtyard and open the door. After you reach the exterior area, you need to find and position six statue pairs to face each other at the Lighthouse in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

First Statue Pair Location

Once you walk out to the open courtyard area, head down to the west direction and go to the left side of the workshop building. Turn right from the corner, and you will find the first statue. Turn the lever of this statue to face it north toward its other pair.

Go back to the main area where you spawned in and head north up the stairs. You will find another set of stairs taking you to a broken study building; drop down to the right side of those stairs. You will find the next statue here. Turn its lever to face its pair.

Second Statue Pair Location

The next statue is right on the library building’s stairs. Turn the lever north to face the statue toward the stairs.

For its pair, go down the stairs from where you came up and go straight north to the Dining Hall area. Go up the stairs and move to the right side of the building to find the pair. Turn this statue to the south direction directly to its pair.

Third Statue Pair Location

The third statue and its pair are the easiest to find. They are next to each other on the library stairs. To complete the lighthouse puzzle, turn the first statue east and face the other toward it in Dragon Age Veilguard. A wisp will fly out and head into the Lighthouse. Follow it to claim your rewards.

Lighthouse Statue Puzzle Reward in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

After you solve the puzzle, it will unlock the music room in the library, where you can find the following items:

Memorial of a Duet Codex Entry

20 Flawless Crystals

400-600 Gold

How To Open The Door In The Music Room?

After looting the items, turn your attention to the door on the west side. It needs two wisps to open. One of the wisps is near the piano, so go to it, pick it up with the interact button, and place it in one of the slots at the door. This is the wisp that flew out of the statues when you completed the puzzle. The Caretaker will appear and give you a clue: Another helper waits between the facing gods.

They’ll leave a note behind that says the same thing. Now, head back out to the statues over the library door. You will find a wisp nearby, so pick it up and take it to the door inside the music room. Slot it in and unlock it to reveal a portal. Step through it, and you’ll teleport to a balcony above the library. Look to the device on your left, approach it and activate it to fix the Astrolabe in the library. This also gives you a discount for the upgrades for the Caretaker’s Workshop.