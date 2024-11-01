Dragon Age The Veilguard Difficulty Settings: What To Choose?

Choosing a difficulty setting is the first thing you must do after starting Dragon Age: The Veilguard for the first time. The game has 6 difficulties, with 5 being standard options and one setting being completely customizable.

The traditional options balance defense, enemy aggression, challenges, and incoming damage. While the sixth one allows you to tweak these settings according to your preference in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Storyteller

This is the first option that is recommended if you’re new to RPGs, as the challenges and enemies are easier. This mode comes with high aim assist.

Incoming Damage 1/5 Enemy Aggression 1/5 Tactical Challenge 1/5 Defend Timing 1/5

TIP You can also turn on Prevent Death setting to make the game super easy and prevent your character from dying.

Keeper

The Keeper offers medium aim assist and is the preferred choice for most casual RPG players. You will get a balanced combat experience in this mode.

Incoming Damage 2/5 Enemy Aggression 2/5 Tactical Challenge 2/5 Defend Timing 1/5

Adventurer

The third difficulty setting balances combat, party composition, and equipment choices. You get normal difficulty mode, and it is ideal if you are an RPG player and have played at least one or all Dragon Age games.

Incoming Damage 3/5 Enemy Aggression 3/5 Tactical Challenge 3/5 Defend Timing 3/5

Underdog

Underdog is the difficult mode that is suitable for experienced Dragon Age players that like a bit more challenge but want a manageable experience. You will encounter tougher enemies and difficult missions.

Incoming Damage 4/5 Enemy Aggression 4/5 Tactical Challenge 4/5 Defend Timing 5/5

Nightmare

This mode is for those who have mastered previous Dragon Age games or the genre overall in difficult modes. This means you need to have mastery of combat, equipment, and skills. This is the most difficult setting.

Incoming Damage 5/5 Enemy Aggression 5/5 Tactical Challenge 5/5 Defend Timing 5/5

Unbound

Unbound is the newest setting of Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers a completely customizable mode. This setting isn’t recommended to those who are entirely new to the game, but if you have played at least one of the previous Dragon Age games, this should be your go-to setting. You can modify the following options:

Aim Assist

Aim Snap

Combat Timing

Enemy Aggression

Enemy Damage

Enemy Health

Enemy Resistances

Enemy Vulnerability

Prevent Death

Can You Change the Difficulty Setting in Mid Playthrough?

The difficulty setting can be updated at any time during the game; just pause it, go to the settings menu, and update the gameplay difficulty.

However, if you start the game with Nightmare difficulty, you cannot change the difficulty mode. Instead, you must start a new game to switch your mode. Similarly, you cannot switch from any mode to Nightmare.

Which Difficulty Setting to Choose in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

If you’re starting up Veilguard, we recommend going for Unbound gameplay, as it allows you to customize settings according to your preference and maintain a balance between easy and difficult.

The Unbound setting allows you to adjust aim assist, aim snap, and combat timing, giving you a full control over the game.