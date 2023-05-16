Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Customization, Side Quests, How to Unlock Guide

After the destruction of Haven, a derelict castle in Dales is the only thing that is keeping Thedas from falling apart. This castle, commonly referred to as, Skyhold is one of the most important structures to the Inquisition.
Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold
You will receive specialized side-quests and will be able to customize Skyhold in a number of different ways. Refer to the guide provided below for more information:
Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Side Quests
Welcome to Skyhold
This automatically becomes available after entering Skyhold.
You will find the War Room down the hall from Josephine’s office. You will have to visit this place after completing missions to claim your rewards.
As for finding the blacksmith, head inside the door located at the south side of the throne. It is in this area where you will be able to craft weapon, armor, and potions.
Inquisition Trappings
This becomes available after entering Skyhold for the first time.
When you are in undercroft, you will be able to interact with the Skyhold bench to customize your Skyhold in a number of ways: beds, banners, drapery, heraldry, décor, throne, and windows.
Upon reaching this area, you will notice that some of these options will be locked. You will have to unlock these items before using them. You can refer to the section provided below for more information!
A Greener Garden
This side-quest becomes available after Skyhold construction is completed.
To complete this side-quest, you need to acquire 30 spindleweeds, 30 elfroots, 30 blood lotuses, and one logging stand. It is better to upgrade your garden as soon as possible!
A Better Courtyard
You will receive this side-quest after Skyhold construction is completed.
You will have to acquire 30 elfroots, two quarries, and two logging stands. By upgrading the Skyhold Tower, you will alter the way your Skyhold is perceived and how it services the members of the Inquisition.
A Superior Tower
This side-quest becomes available after Skyhold construction is completed.
You need to acquire 10 spirit essences, three quarries, and three logging stands. With this side-quest, you will be able to transform the main tower of your Skyhold into mage tower or improved guard tower.
Rune Crafting
You need to recruit Dagna at a war table operation to start this side-quest. This side-quest is actually a tutorial for rune crafting. You simply need to speak with Dagna in the undercroft and work on your first rune to complete this simple side-quest.
Scattered in Skyhold
This side-quest becomes available after Skyhold construction is completed.
In this side-quest, you need to find all 48 copies of Varric’s Hard in Hightown, scattered around Skyhold. You will receive 200 Influence for each book.
These copies can be found in stacks of two or three around the Skyhold. Your progression will be counted among rounds so you do not have to worry about getting them in one go.
Sit in Judgment
This side-quest is provided by Josephine and tasks you to judge the prisoner.
Whenever this side-quest becomes available, you will have to interact with the throne to start a judgment. The number of judgment you can take out depends upon the number of prisoners you have captured alive.
Also note that some of the prisoners can be transformed into agents. The rewards that you will receive from these side-quests will vary with each judgment.
Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Customization Options
Customization Options Unlocked by Default
Banners
Inquisition
Bed
Free Marches
Drapery
Basic
Heraldry
Basic
Decor
Basic
Throne
Inquisition
Windows
Inquisition
Customization Options Unlocked through Progression
Banners
- Circle of Magi
- Orlais
- Templar
- Tevinter Imperium
- Grey Warden
- Andrastian Chantry
- Dalish
- Dwarven
- Ferelden
- Free Marches
Heraldry
- Ferelden
- Orlais
- Andrastian Chantry
- Dalish
- Dwarven
- Free Marches
- Inquisition
- Templar
- Tevinter Imperium
- Grey Warden
- Circle of Magi
- Chasind
- Qunari
Decor
- Ferelden
- Orlais
- Andrastian Chantry
- Free Marches
- Tevinter Imperium
Purchasable Customization Options
Banner Toppers
Chantry Topper
You need to unlock the chantry garden to unlock this customization
Circle of Magi Topper
Unlock the mage tower.
Dalish Topper
Exalted Plains
Dwarven Topper
Storm Coast
Ferelden Topper
Crestwood
Free Marches Topper
Storm Coast
Inquisition Topper
To unlock this, you need to capture all keeps in the game.
Orlesian Topper
Villa Maurel
Templar Topper
You need to unlock Templar tower.
Tevinter Imperium Topper
Hissing Wastes
Grey Warden Topper
The Forbidden Oasis
Bed
Orlais
You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Free Marches II
You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Orlais II
You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Orlais III
You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Dwarven
You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Drapery
Ferelden
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Orlais
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Andrastian Chantry
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Dalish
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Dalish II
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Dwarven
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Free Marches
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Inquisition
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Templar
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Tevinter Imperium
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Grey Warden
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Circle of Magi
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Chasind
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Qunari
You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Thrones
Andrastian Chantry
You need to Complete Cassandra’s Inner Circle Quests
Chasind
You need to Complete judgment of Avvar Tribesman
Mage
You need to Complete Vivienne’s Inner Circle Quests
Ferelden
You need to Complete judgment of Mayor Dedrick
Orlais
You need to Complete judgment of Mistress Poulin
Qunari
You need to complete Iron Bull’s Inner Circle Quests
Windows
Andrastian Chantry
You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Dalish
You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Dwarven
You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Ferelden
You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Orlais
You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Qunari
You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.
Boon of the Serault Glasswork
You need to complete the Serault Operations with Cullen to unlock this.
