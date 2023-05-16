Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Customization, Side Quests, How to Unlock Guide

After the destruction of Haven, a derelict castle in Dales is the only thing that is keeping Thedas from falling apart. This castle, commonly referred to as, Skyhold is one of the most important structures to the Inquisition.

Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold

You will receive specialized side-quests and will be able to customize Skyhold in a number of different ways. Refer to the guide provided below for more information:

Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Side Quests

Welcome to Skyhold

This automatically becomes available after entering Skyhold.

You will find the War Room down the hall from Josephine’s office. You will have to visit this place after completing missions to claim your rewards.

As for finding the blacksmith, head inside the door located at the south side of the throne. It is in this area where you will be able to craft weapon, armor, and potions.

Inquisition Trappings

This becomes available after entering Skyhold for the first time.

When you are in undercroft, you will be able to interact with the Skyhold bench to customize your Skyhold in a number of ways: beds, banners, drapery, heraldry, décor, throne, and windows.

Upon reaching this area, you will notice that some of these options will be locked. You will have to unlock these items before using them. You can refer to the section provided below for more information!

A Greener Garden

This side-quest becomes available after Skyhold construction is completed.

To complete this side-quest, you need to acquire 30 spindleweeds, 30 elfroots, 30 blood lotuses, and one logging stand. It is better to upgrade your garden as soon as possible!

A Better Courtyard

You will receive this side-quest after Skyhold construction is completed.

You will have to acquire 30 elfroots, two quarries, and two logging stands. By upgrading the Skyhold Tower, you will alter the way your Skyhold is perceived and how it services the members of the Inquisition.

A Superior Tower

This side-quest becomes available after Skyhold construction is completed.

You need to acquire 10 spirit essences, three quarries, and three logging stands. With this side-quest, you will be able to transform the main tower of your Skyhold into mage tower or improved guard tower.

Rune Crafting

You need to recruit Dagna at a war table operation to start this side-quest. This side-quest is actually a tutorial for rune crafting. You simply need to speak with Dagna in the undercroft and work on your first rune to complete this simple side-quest.

Scattered in Skyhold

This side-quest becomes available after Skyhold construction is completed.

In this side-quest, you need to find all 48 copies of Varric’s Hard in Hightown, scattered around Skyhold. You will receive 200 Influence for each book.

These copies can be found in stacks of two or three around the Skyhold. Your progression will be counted among rounds so you do not have to worry about getting them in one go.

Sit in Judgment

This side-quest is provided by Josephine and tasks you to judge the prisoner.

Whenever this side-quest becomes available, you will have to interact with the throne to start a judgment. The number of judgment you can take out depends upon the number of prisoners you have captured alive.

Also note that some of the prisoners can be transformed into agents. The rewards that you will receive from these side-quests will vary with each judgment.

Dragon Age Inquisition Skyhold Customization Options

Customization Options Unlocked by Default

Banners

Inquisition

Bed

Free Marches

Drapery

Basic

Heraldry

Basic

Decor

Basic

Throne

Inquisition

Windows

Inquisition

Customization Options Unlocked through Progression

Banners

Circle of Magi

Orlais

Templar

Tevinter Imperium

Grey Warden

Andrastian Chantry

Dalish

Dwarven

Ferelden

Free Marches

Heraldry

Ferelden

Orlais

Andrastian Chantry

Dalish

Dwarven

Free Marches

Inquisition

Templar

Tevinter Imperium

Grey Warden

Circle of Magi

Chasind

Qunari

Decor

Ferelden

Orlais

Andrastian Chantry

Free Marches

Tevinter Imperium

Purchasable Customization Options

Banner Toppers

Chantry Topper

You need to unlock the chantry garden to unlock this customization

Circle of Magi Topper

Unlock the mage tower.

Dalish Topper

Exalted Plains

Dwarven Topper

Storm Coast

Ferelden Topper

Crestwood

Free Marches Topper

Storm Coast

Inquisition Topper

To unlock this, you need to capture all keeps in the game.

Orlesian Topper

Villa Maurel

Templar Topper

You need to unlock Templar tower.

Tevinter Imperium Topper

Hissing Wastes

Grey Warden Topper

The Forbidden Oasis

Bed

Orlais

You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Free Marches II

You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Orlais II

You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Orlais III

You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Dwarven

You can buy this for 713 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Drapery

Ferelden

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Orlais

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Andrastian Chantry

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Dalish

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Dalish II

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Dwarven

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Free Marches

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Inquisition

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Templar

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Tevinter Imperium

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Grey Warden

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Circle of Magi

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Chasind

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Qunari

You can buy this for 356 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Thrones

Andrastian Chantry

You need to Complete Cassandra’s Inner Circle Quests

Chasind

You need to Complete judgment of Avvar Tribesman

Mage

You need to Complete Vivienne’s Inner Circle Quests

Ferelden

You need to Complete judgment of Mayor Dedrick

Orlais

You need to Complete judgment of Mistress Poulin

Qunari

You need to complete Iron Bull’s Inner Circle Quests

Windows

Andrastian Chantry

You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Dalish

You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Dwarven

You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Ferelden

You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Orlais

You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Qunari

You can buy this for 1,568 Gold from Val Royeaux.

Boon of the Serault Glasswork

You need to complete the Serault Operations with Cullen to unlock this.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!