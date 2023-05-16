There is actually a way where you can turn an enemy into an ally. This has numerous advantages, as it can be quite difficult to kill all enemies that you face. This DoS 2 Guide will tell you how you can turn the tide of fortune and How to Turn Enemies into Allies in Divinity Original Sin 2. The process is relatively simple so pay close attention and then go make some friends.

How to Turn Enemies into Allies in Divinity Original Sin 2

First of all, you need to determine the attitude of a person towards you. In simple words, this tells you whether the person likes you or not. To do this, examine their attitude in the statistics tab.

Now try and trade with them. This will show you their attitude towards you and your party members.

The attitude of the NPC might be different to each individual member of your party that is why this is helpful. Once you know which person in your party is most likely to be the friend of the NPC, use that person for further dealings.

If you want to raise the attitude of someone towards you, you can give them gifts. Just give them all of your worthless trash and accept nothing in return to improve their attitude.

The better the item, the more attitude will be raised. However, it is still possible to just dump your junk on the NPC and improve their attitude.

An NPC will become your ally if their attitude towards you is between 35-50. Allies will appear as a green dot on the mini-map as opposed to yellow.

If they have alliances towards another NPC, then you might need to raise their attitude towards you higher than the previously mentioned amount, otherwise, they will still help their NPC friends as you try to murder them.

That is all we have for our Divinity Original Sin 2 Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!