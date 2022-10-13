Disney Dreamlight Valley Keeps Crashing On Nintendo Switch

Dreamlight Valley is a light-hearted adventure game that has elements of life mixed in it. However, being magical doesn’t mean that it is flawless. Being in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has numerous bugs and crashing issues on all platforms including Nintendo Switch.

In this Disney Dreamlight Valley guide, we will go into great detail on the game’s crashing bug on Switch. This will include different solutions for the bug and an explanation of the specific causes of the problem.

How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley crashing issues on Switch

Since the game’s debut, Nintendo Switch gamers have had the most trouble with the crashing problem. However, it would be incorrect to claim that Xbox and PC gamers have no problems at all.

Below are some fixes that players on Switch can try. Hopefully, they will get this bug fixed.

Update Nintendo Switch

Sometimes the bug is due to the reason that your switch is not updated. For that you can follow the given steps :

From Home Screen, Go to the system setting.

Go to System Update.

Install any available updates.

Clear user cache

Dream Valley can also be stuck on your switch if there is some issue with any cache files. For this, you should clear the cache. Follow the given steps :

Open System settings

Select System

Click on Formatting Options

Select Clear cache

Choose your user Profile

Press Reset

Scan your data

Scan for any corrupted data and delete it. The corrupted data is a potential reason for the crashing bug.

Open System settings

Click on Data management

Click Software

Find Dreamlight Valley

Select “Check for corrupted data”.

Restart Switch

If none of the above works, then you should quit the game, restart your Switch and launch the game again.

Reinstall the game

This is the last stage and tedious too. If you have done all fixes even shut down the last thing you can do is reinstall the game. If this solution doesn’t work either then the only thing left to do is to wait for Gameloft to release a patch that might fix the crashing problem on Switch.