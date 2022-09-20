Disney Dreamlight Valley FPS Fix

Having low FPS in a game can be really frustrating at times. The same goes for the game as Disney’s Dreamlight Valley. To fix FPS issues in the game, there are some methods you can apply to improve fps a bit. This guide will give information regarding fixing and improving FPS drops and other framerate-related issues in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Fix Low FPS in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For starters, you need to check whether you are running Disney Dreamlight Valley on the minimum requirements that the game requires.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 940

Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 940 Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 6570, 1 GB

NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 6570, 1 GB DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 10 GB available space

The Recommended Requirements for the game are

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380, 4 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380, 4 GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space

Check process priority

To avoid priority issues, you will run the game on administrator mode to run the game on the highest priority available.

Simply right click on the exe file of Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to properties and click on the compatibility tab

Tick “Run this program as an administrator”

Close background tasks

Having some useless background tasks running can drop your FPS significantly. That may cause game crashes, lag within the game, or stutter in-game. To avoid that and improve FPS,

Open up Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc

Click on the Process tab and shut down all the unnecessary applications running in the background to fix FPS drops.

Use optimization tools

You can also use some 3rd Party software that optimizes your PC and improves your Fps counters in Dreamlight Valley.

For that, you can simply use Razer Cortex which will optimize your pc settings according to its preference whenever you launch the game. The settings will revert back whenever you shut down the game.

Alternatively, if you are on Windows 10/11 you can also use the built-in Game Mode to improve the performance of Disney Dreamlight Valley. To activate that, go to the Settings app, switch to the Gaming tab and enable Game Mode.