Disney Dreamlight Valley FPS Fix

Having low FPS in a game can be really frustrating at times. The same goes for the game as Disney’s Dreamlight Valley. To fix FPS issues in the game, there are some methods you can apply to improve fps a bit. This guide will give information regarding fixing and improving FPS drops and other framerate-related issues in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to Fix Low FPS in Disney Dreamlight Valley
For starters, you need to check whether you are running Disney Dreamlight Valley on the minimum requirements that the game requires.
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 940
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 6570, 1 GB
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 10 GB available space
The Recommended Requirements for the game are
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380, 4 GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 10 GB available space
Check process priority
To avoid priority issues, you will run the game on administrator mode to run the game on the highest priority available.
- Simply right click on the exe file of Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Head to properties and click on the compatibility tab
- Tick “Run this program as an administrator”
Close background tasks
Having some useless background tasks running can drop your FPS significantly. That may cause game crashes, lag within the game, or stutter in-game. To avoid that and improve FPS,
- Open up Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc
- Click on the Process tab and shut down all the unnecessary applications running in the background to fix FPS drops.
Use optimization tools
You can also use some 3rd Party software that optimizes your PC and improves your Fps counters in Dreamlight Valley.
For that, you can simply use Razer Cortex which will optimize your pc settings according to its preference whenever you launch the game. The settings will revert back whenever you shut down the game.
Alternatively, if you are on Windows 10/11 you can also use the built-in Game Mode to improve the performance of Disney Dreamlight Valley. To activate that, go to the Settings app, switch to the Gaming tab and enable Game Mode.