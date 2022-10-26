Disney Dreamlight Valley Rebuild the Valley Quests Guide

In Scrooge McDuck’s questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the player will be required to complete several quests with the title “Rebuild the Valley”. This series of quests will require the players to rejuvenate the areas and perform some minor spring cleaning that Scrooge will assign them with.

The tasks required to be fulfilled by the players are relatively simple, though a tiny bit repetitive.

Rebuild the Valley: Peaceful Meadow

The first area assigned to the player by Scrooge McDuck is the Peaceful Meadow. The player will be required to place 10 different pieces of furniture throughout the area.

This is a simple task that can be accomplished by placing either pieces of furniture in the area that you already possess or that are crafted on the spot.

To craft furniture, collect any structure such as plant life, or rocks from the area and craft the required amount of furniture and place it in the area.

After you’ve completed the Rebuild the Valley quest in Peaceful Meadow of Disney Dreamlight Valley, return to Scrooge McDuck to finish the quest.

Rebuild the Valley: Dazzle Beach

Speak to Scrooge McDuck once again, and he’ll assign the Dazzle Beach to you, saying it requires rejuvenation. You’ll be required to place 10 different pieces of furniture in the area, same as before.

You still have the choice to either place furniture that you already own or craft new one by collecting rocks or trees from the area.

After you’ve placed the furniture in the area, return to Scrooge to complete the quest.

Rebuild the Valley: Glade of Trust

Upon your third interaction with Scrooge McDuck, you’ll be assigned the task to redecorate and rejuvenate the Glade of Trust.

Following the same procedure as before, either collect items to craft new furniture in the area or place items that you already possess in your inventory.

Talk to Scrooge McDuck to complete this quest.

Rebuild the Valley: Forest of Valor

This last quest will require the player to redecorate the Forest of Valor. The restoration process for this area is the same as the last three. The player will be required to place 10 different furniture items in the area.

Either craft or place already owned pieces of furniture in the area to complete the quest. Once you’ve placed the furniture in the area, talk to Scrooge McDuck to complete this quest.