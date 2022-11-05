Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix And Upgrade Moana’s Boat

While completing Moana’s questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will eventually be tasked to help repair her fishing boat. This will be part of the Fixing the Boat quest and a fairly important one in the game that you will get once your friendship level reaches level two with her.

Fixing her fishing boat will automatically generate a load of fish for you to prepare dishes to either consume or sell. You will also be able to improve her boat with various upgrades.

The following guide will take you through how to fix and upgrade Moana’s fishing boat.

How to repair Moana’s boat

To fix Moana’s Boat, The first step is to invite Moana to the village. Then you need to gather the following items:

50x Softwood: Can be found around the trees.

70x Fiber: Can be made using Seaweed, or fished at ponds.

3x Pink Hydrangea: Can be found randomly around Dazzle Beach.

Once you have acquired all of the aforementioned items, return to Moana’s boat and hand them over to her to complete the quest.

How to upgrade Moana’s boat

You can upgrade Moana’s fishing boat a total of nine times. Each upgrade will increase the number of fish generated. Each upgrade cost will also increase exponentially.

A fully upgraded boat will give you a total of 20x fish every time. That can even include rare fish like Walleye and Fugu. The time it takes to generate fish will be around 5 minutes once all upgrades have been done.