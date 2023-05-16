After capturing Sokolov in The Royal Physician, you are tasked to interrogate him in order to find out the identity of the mistress of the Lord Regent. This is where our Dishonored Mission 5 Lady Boyle’s Last Party Low Chaos guide comes in.

Dishonored Mission 5 Lady Boyle’s Last Party Low Chaos

When it’s your turn to persuade Sokolov, choose the option to loose the rats onto him and he’ll sing like a canary.

He informs you that he only knows her surname ‘Boyle’, but he was supposed to be introduced to her at a masked ball that night.

You will be given a mission to infiltrate the ball in order to find out which Lady Boyle is the one we need to get rid of.

Right after the interrogation you will be approached by Lord Pendleton who will give you a note to be handed to Lord Shaw. He will be the one in the wolf mask at the party. Now go find Samuel and hitch a ride to the Ball. Remember to stock up beforehand.

Before you do anything, try searching for the sewer entrance beneath the estate at the very start of the level. Dive in and while swimming you will come across the key that lets you open up a helpful escape hatch for later.

You can find a bunch of neat collectibles within the Estate District. When the coast is clear at the bridge, make your way up the stairs and then move underneath the stone arches until you’re near the guard post.

Use it to platform up to the rooftops and then go to the open window that has a weeper inside. Use the sleeper bolt to take care of this obstacle and then make your way to the room that was being guarded where you will find a Rune on top of an Outsider Shrine.

Go to the next room and on top of a corpse is a Bone Charm.

You can find yet another rune by going back to where you began and then pulling out your heart. It is in the flowing stream and you can grab it by diving down.

Go back to the bridge and take down the Guard before following a lone weeper until you get your chance to kill him. Once he’s taken care of, head to the top and start rummaging around the room and you will find another Bone Charm.

The stealthiest approach to entering the party is through the sewer grate that you opened earlier. Go inside the main room and then get to the wooden beams above you via blink before pulling the lever by the barred window.

Drop down and you will find the final rune behind a locked door in the back corner. Make your way upstairs and through the kitchen to enter the party..

If you want to find Lord Shaw, proceed to the Boyle Gardens. You’ll see him talking to two guards. After delivering the note, follow Shaw, and you’ll find out that Pendleton has sent you as his stand-in for a cowboy duel. After killing Shaw, loot him and head back inside to talk to the party guests.

All the Lady Boyles at the party are wearing the same kind of dress and masks but in different colors. One is wearing red, one black, and the last write. Talk to the guests with unique names (Ramsey and Miss White).

Get Miss White a drink and she’ll tell you that the Lady in black is Waverly Boyle and the one in White is Lydia Boyle.

Go talk to each of the three Lady Boyles, and soon after this, Lord Brisby will find you and initiate a conversation. He’ll request private audience with you, so follow him. He reveals that your target is the woman in Black. He’ll also ask you to bring her to him unharmed to the cellar under the kitchen. If you are aiming for clean hands, choose this option.

Either way, go talk to her and tell her that you know her name, ask her if it’s Waverly, then inform her that her life is in danger. Ask her to ‘follow you’ and go to the basement, Kill her or choke her out and deliver her to Lord Brisby.

You’re officially done with the mission so simply follow the white marker while evading guards on the streets. You’ll find that Samuel has moved his boat past the canal gate so it will be a bit more complicated to get to him.

Don’t move across the canal but go up along it (avoiding or choking out the one guard and avoiding the Tallboy) until you get to the gate/dam, now go across the gate using the bridge atop it.

There may or may not be a Tall Boy on the other side; he will be a bit annoying but quick use of the Blink will drop you into the canal on the other side of the gate thus avoiding detection.

Swim over to Samuel’s boat to end the mission. For more help on Dishonored, read our Supernatural Powers, Sokolov Paintings and Clean Hands / Ghost Guide.