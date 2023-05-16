Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Locations ‘Songs of Serkonos Guide

Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Locations Guide to help you find all x3 Musical Duos across Karnaca and unlock Songs of Serkonos.

These Musical Duos are found during Edge of the World, The Dust District, and The Grand Palace. One important thing that you must do is to approach them stealthily.

If you try to initiate combat near them or bring enemies to them, you will scare them off. Due to this, it is recommended that you avoid being aggressive near them.

Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Locations Guide

In our Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Locations Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know to find all three Musical Duos in Karnaca.

Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Location #1

During Edge of the World; while approaching the Addermire Station, head right from the bridge after the archway to find the duo in plain sight. After you get to them, listen to the music for a while before moving away.

Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Location #2

During The Dust District; you basically need to head to Paulo’s Apartment – it is after a little climbing. Once you are there, you should be able to find the duo playing nearby.

Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Location #3

During The Grand Palace; head to the Ravina Boulevard and instead of continuing towards The Grand Palace, head right to find the duo in an open area. There should be a huge light right next to them.

This is all we have on Dishonored 2 Musical Duos Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!