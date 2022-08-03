How to Get Fangmon in Digimon Survive

Befriending any Digimon in Digimon Survive can be challenging yet very exciting. Fangmon is a very well-designed Digimon and getting him in Digimon Survive is a very easy task. This guide will help you befriend Fangmon in Digimon Survive with ease and also help you answer all the tricky questions during the process.

How to Recruit and Befriend Fangmon

During Part 2, you will encounter Fangmon for the first time, although you will not have the opportunity to befriend it until later in the game. A number of the game’s bosses, including Dokugumon, will appear in “Free Bat.” areas from Part 3 onward. You can also Digivolve a Gazimon in Digimon Survive if you do not wish to befriend a Fangmon. Though befriending Fangmon is relatively successful, some players may see it as a waste of time.

When you talk to Fangmon, you’ll hear three questions or statements and have to choose an answer from four options. At the end of the conversation, players can get Fangmon by choosing the best response, which rewards them with two points.

It’s not uncommon for conversations with Fangmon to be pretty unpleasant, considering he’s one of the game’s antagonists. It is best to attempt to demonstrate that his jibes have no effect by making the player feel bad about themselves or questioning the morality of the game.

Best Answers

Players should avoid indulging Fangmon as much as possible and respond neutrally whenever possible. Here are the best answers to all Fangmon’s questions and statements, in case you need some more help.

Question: You sure like to puff out your chest around a weak monster like myself.

Best Answer: Strength’s irrelevant.

Question: Trying to pick a fight with a peace-lover like me… You humans are so cruel.

Best Answer: So let’s call it off.

Question: I bet you’ve got some secrets, huh? Go on, tell me one! I dare you!

Best Answer: Secrets? I wonder…

Question: What do you think decides what’s right or wrong?

Best Answer: Reality itself.

Question: You may think of those around you as friends, but perhaps you’re actually alone?

Best Answer: I wouldn’t mind.

Question: Let’s make a deal: Throw the fight and I’ll give you an item!

Best Answer: I don’t believe you.

Question: Who do you think is worse? The deceiver or the deceived?

Best Answer: The deceiver, duh!