Digimon Survive Digivolution: How to Evolve Digimon

In Digimon Survive, you can evolve a Digimon to significantly boost its powers and abilities, but the term used in the game is Digivolve rather than evolve. Despite the name difference, the function is nearly identical. This guide will explain everything there is to know about Digivolution in Digimon Survive.

How to Evolve Digimon in Digimon Survive

In Digimon Survive, you won’t be able to Digivolve the Digimon from the get-go; you’ll have to progress a little before you get access to the feature. As you progress through the game, you will unlock more powerful forms.

There are two methods for Digivolving a Digimon. A Digimon can Digivolve either through the use of special evolution items or in the heat of battle due to the strong bond you share with the Digimon.

Apart from that, different types of Digimon evolve (Digivolve) under different circumstances. Here are the methods for evolving all sorts of Digimon.

Digimon You Befriend Automatically

The Digimon you befriend automatically will Digivolve as part of the main story. You can choose their Digivolved forms in a battle for a set amount of SP. For certain Digimon, the choices you make influence the evolution path. Agumon is one of these Digimon worth mentioning.

Digimon You Befriend During Free Battles

To Digivolve the Digimon you befriend during Free Battles requires the use of special items. It is worth noting that after evolving, these Digimon will not revert to their base forms. It is therefore advised to give it a thought before using an evolution item.

Once Agumon has Digivolved for the first time, you’ll be able to evolve these Digimon for the first time at the end of Part 1. These conditions also apply for Guilmon, a Digimon available for download if you purchase Digimon Survive within the first thirty days of its release.

It is worth mentioning that you won’t be able to receive the first Digivolution until you face off Fangmon. However, once that is dealt with, all you need is the necessary items. Afterward, it’s just a matter of heading to the Stats Menu and selecting Digimon. Next, hover over to the Evolution Tab and choose a form.

Keep in mind that some Digimon evolve into forms that can be befriended elsewhere in the game, while others share Digivolution form with the main party Digimon. So, you shouldn’t waste evolution items on these.

A few examples of these Digimon are Gotsumon, Falcomon, and Biyomon. Gotsumon evolves into Numemon while Falcomon and Biyomon evolve into Diatrymon.