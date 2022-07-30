How to Get Gazimon in Digimon Survive

While starting your journey in Digimon Survive, you’ll soon come across many familiar Digimon faces waiting for you in a post-apocalyptic world to befriend them and begin all sorts of adventures. These creatures are hidden in every corner, and you must answer them correctly if you want to catch them. This Digimon Survive guide deeply explores Gazimon, its location, and how to befriend it.

Even though Gazimon looks extremely adorable and tiny, it has a nasty temperament and is hostile when it spots a human. Apart from being an angry little monster, it also has a mischievous personality as it digs holes in the ground with its claws and gets a laugh when its fellows fall into the pit.

Lucky for you, you don’t have to be involved in any intense fight with Gazimon. Instead, you’re required to answer some of its questions to befriend it. But before we jump into that, we need to find the location for Gazimon to catch it.

Where to Find Gazimon

In order for players to catch and befriend the tiny Gazimon, they need to enter Part 2 of the Digimon Survive. Once that’s done, you will have to unlock the ‘Free Bat’ area that is just outside the school. And now that you have the area unlocked, you can walk there and catch yourself a Gazimon.

But here’s the thing, as we mentioned above, Gazimon may look easy to love and befriend, but it is not friendly and hates being near humans. So the chances of it accepting your friend request are very minimal. And sometimes, out of spite, this little creature might not even show up in the area.

However, the only way to tackle this situation is to consistently show up at the Free Bat location and keep sending Gazimon a friend request when you see it. If it accepts, you must prepare for a tiny contest and some questions.

How to Befriend Gazimon in Digimon Survive

The process of catching and befriending Gazimon is very similar to what you’ve been doing to befriend other Digimon in Digimon Survive. Players must first converse with Gazimon during a tiny little battle and then answer some of its questions to become friends and build trust.

You’ll have a total of three questions, each having four options, but only one of them is the correct answer. You’re sliding right into Gazimon’s books of grace if you select the correct one. Each correct answer grants you two points; you’ll need a few more to be eligible to ask Gazimon to be your friend.

Here are the possible questions Gazimon will ask you and the best answers for them if you want to catch Gazimon.

Q1. ‘Don’t you think every day’s just sooo boring?’

A: ‘Let’s go do something!’

Q2. ‘Boy, you’re a tough-lookin’ mug, aren’t ya?! I bet I’d lose if we threw down…’

A: ‘We’d probably tie.’

Q3. ‘I don’t care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain’t gonna trust no human!’

A: ‘What can I do, then?’

Q:4 ‘Next! Whaddaya think’d be a good prank?’

A: ‘A pit trap?’

Q5. ‘Go on… Try guessing what I think of ya!’

A: ‘That I’m easygoing?’

Q6: ‘I don’t feel so good… Someone, help… …Pfft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha?!’

A: ‘I’m glad you’re okay.’

Q7. ‘Hey, what kinda food do ya like?’

A: ‘Love me some meat!’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Gazimon and take it along with you in your future adventures in Digimon Survive.