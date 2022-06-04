This Diablo Immortal guide will cover some of the best Wizard builds. We have covered 4 Wizard builds below, and each one of them offers a distinct playstyle. So, you are bound to find a build that suits your playing habits and preferences.

Diablo Immortal Best Wizard Builds

Diablo Immortal Wizard Solo Build

Skills: Meteor, Scorch, and Arcane Wind

Meteor, Scorch, and Arcane Wind Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Fortitude

Intelligence and Fortitude Weapons: Devastation and Unrepentant Gale

Devastation and Unrepentant Gale Armor: Starcaller’s Breeches and Starcaller’s Drapery

Starcaller’s Breeches and Starcaller’s Drapery Gems: Blood-Soaked Jade, Howler’s Call, Berserker’s Eye, and Bloody Reach

The first skill we will be using in the Wizard solo build is Meteor. This will make a meteor fall from the sky, which will damage the enemies in its radius and stun them.

The other skill is Scorch which will launch a flaming orb that will knock down enemies and leave. The last skill we are using in this build is Arcane Wind which will unleash a blast of wind in the direction of enemies and deal 50% damage.

The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Fortitude will boost your armor.

For armor, we will be using Starcaller’s Breeches and Starcaller’s Drapery which will help damage the enemies but not stun them and increase the radius of the Meteor attack.

The primary weapon we will be using with this build is Devastation. With this weapon, Arcane Wind can summon a tornado that will damage the enemies. Unrepentant Gale will increase the wind charges by 1.

The first gem we will use is Blood-Soaked Jade, which increases the movement speed and damage done. The second gem is Howler’s Call which increases the chances of summoning a spirit wolf that can attack enemies.

The third gem is Bloody reach which will increase the damage done within 2 yards. The fourth gem we are using with the solo build is Berserker’s Eye, which will increase damages taken and dealt with by the enemies.

Diablo Immortal Wizard Group Build

Skills: Ice Crystal, Disintegrate, and Ray of Frost

Ice Crystal, Disintegrate, and Ray of Frost Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Fortitude

Intelligence and Fortitude Weapons: Entropic Edge

Entropic Edge Armor: Frostreaver’s Garments, Searing Judgement, and Chaos Nexus

Frostreaver’s Garments, Searing Judgement, and Chaos Nexus Gems: Seeping Bile, Zwenson’s Haunting, Trickshot Gem, and Pain of Subjugation

The first skill we will be using in the wizard group build is Ice Crystal. In this, a huge ice crystal will chill the enemy and deal damage. The other skill is disintegrating, which will throw a beam that will damage all the enemies in its range.

The third and last skill we will be using is Ray of Frost. It will throw a beam of frost that will damage the target. The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Fortitude will boost your armor.

We will be using Frostreaver’s Garments as a chest piece for armor. This will allow ice crystals to summon, freeing crystals that can do even more damage to the enemies.

The second armor piece is Searing Judgement. This will make Disinter=grate to channel fire. The last but not the least armor piece is Chaos Nexus. It will make Disintegrate the channel with three more beams.

The weapon we will be using with the Wizard Group build is Entropic Edge. This weapon will increase the damage done by Disintegrate skill.

The first gem we use in the Wizard Group build is Seeping Bite. It can inflict poison effect on enemies, which will pass to other enemies after their death. The second gem is Zwenson’s Hunting which will summon a dark beast when you defeat an enemy to deal damage to the other enemies.

The third gem we are using is Trickshot Gem which can make skills to consume energy slowly. The fourth gem we are using is Pain of the Subjugation. It will deal more damage to the enemies suffering from loss of control in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Wizard PvP Build

Skills: Black Hole, Ray of Frost, and Meteor

Black Hole, Ray of Frost, and Meteor Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Fortitude

Intelligence and Fortitude Weapons: Devouring Void

Devouring Void Armor: Cowl of the Abyss, Kyn’s Cryoclasp, and Shoulders of the Cataclysm

Cowl of the Abyss, Kyn’s Cryoclasp, and Shoulders of the Cataclysm Gems: Pain of Subjugation, Phoenix Ashes, and Chip of Stoned Flesh

The first skill of Wizard PvP build is Black Hole which will pull enemies inside a hole and deal damage to them.

The second skill we will be using is Ray of Frost. It will throw a beam of frost that will damage the target.

The third skill we will be using in the Wizard solo build is Meteor. This will make a meteor fall from the sky, damaging the enemies in its radius and stunning them.

The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Fortitude will boost your armor.

The weapon we will be using with Wizard PvP build in Diablo Immortal is Devouring Void. This will make Black Hole move forward and pull enemies inside to deal damage to them.

For armor, we will be using three pieces. The Cowl of the Abyss for the head. Shoulders of the Cataclysm for shoulders and Kyn’s Cryoclasp for chest. These will buff the skills of Diablo Immortal Wizard PvP build.

The first gem we are using in this build is Chip of Stoned Flesh, a legendary core gem. This will apply curse to enemies whenever you make them lose control.

The second gem we are using is Phoenix Ashes which will protect you from serious damage. The third and last gem we are using is Pain of Subjugation which will deal extra damage to the enemies who are suffering from the loss of control in Diablo immortal.

Diablo Immortal Wizard Leveling Build

Skills: Magic Missile, Scorch, Arcane Wind, Black Hole, and Meteor

Magic Missile, Scorch, Arcane Wind, Black Hole, and Meteor Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Fortitude

Intelligence and Fortitude Paragons: Vanquisher and Survivor

Vanquisher and Survivor Gems: Tourmaline, Sapphire, and Topaz gems

Once you are at level 18, these skills are best for you to equip. The first is the Magic Missile which will strike enemies with a magic missile to deal damage.

The second one is the Scorch which will launch a flaming orb that will knock down enemies and leave. The next skill we are using in this build is Arcane Wind which will unleash a blast of wind in the direction of enemies and deal 50% damage.

After reaching level 38, you can swap Lightning Nova with Black Hole, which will pull enemies inside a hole and deal damage to them.

At level 41, you can swap Scorch with Meteor. This will make a meteor fall from the sky, damaging the enemies in its radius and stunning them.

To buff your character attributes, you should invest in Intelligence and Fortitude. You can go with the Tourmalinem, Topaz, and Sapphire for gems, as they will buff your damage, overall resistance, and armor penetration.

After reaching level 60 with your Wizard class, you will unlock your paragon skills. You will start with Vanquisher and Survivor paragons.

Best Attributes for Wizard

The best attributes for the Wizard class are Intelligence and Fortitude. These attributes will help you in spell casting. We will invest more into damage, armor penetration, and resistance for gems.

Best Skills for Wizard

The best skills for wizards include Lightning Nova and Arcane Torrent. The Black Hole is also one of the best skills which will pull enemies inside a hole and deal damage to them.

The next skill on our list is Ray of Frost. It will throw a beam of frost that will damage the target. After that, we have Meteor. This will make a meteor fall from the sky, damaging the enemies in its radius and stunning them.

Ice Crystal is also a great skill for the Wizard class. In this, a huge ice crystal will chill the enemy and deal damage. The other skill is Disintegrate, which will throw a beam that will damage all the enemies in its range.

Best Weapons for Wizard

One of the best weapons for Wizard class in Diablo Immortal is Electrospike. This will modify the Electrocute to jump to three more enemies and deal extra damage.

The other weapon we will be using with the Wizard class in Diablo Immortal is the Devouring Void. This will make Black Hole move forward and pull enemies inside to deal damage to them.

Another good option to use with the Wizard class is Entropic Edge. This weapon will increase the damage done by the Disintegrate skill.

Devastation is another good option for the Wizard class in Diablo Immortal. With this weapon, Arcane Wind can summon a tornado that will damage the enemies. Unrepentant Gale will increase the wind charges by 1.

Best Armor for Wizard

For armor, we will recommend you to use Starcaller’s Breeches and Starcaller’s Drapery, which will help damage the enemies but not stun them and increase the radius of the Meteor attack.

The other armor piece which works best with the Wizard class is Frostreaver’s Garments. This will allow ice crystals to summon, freeing crystals that can do even more damage to the enemies.

Searing Judgement is also a good option that you can use while playing with the Wizard class. This will make Disintegrate channel fire. The last but not the least armor piece is Chaos Nexus. It will make Disintegrate shoot three more beams.

Best Paragons for Wizard

We will be spreading attributes between the Survivor and Vanquisher trees as both offer good bonuses to armor penetration and damage.

Your attack power will be increased if you invest in Zeal under the Vanquisher tree. You can also pair it with the Baleful Trinity, and you will become a Soulfire minigun.

Under the survivor tree, you can go with Armor and Escape Artist, as they will boost your combat time and help you get out of tough situations.