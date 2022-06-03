Diablo Immortal Low FPS Crash and Performance Fix

Diablo Immortal is now available for both PC and mobile users, and some players face issues like game crashing because of low FPS and some performance issues. This guide will tell you how you can fix the low FPS crash issue and boost FPS on both mobile and PC version of Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal: How to Fix Low FPS Crash Issue on Mobile

First of all, you need to make sure that you meet the minimum requirements to play Diablo Immortal on mobile. The minimum requirements to play this game on Android and IOS can be seen below.

Minimum Requirements for Android Users

GPU: Adreno 512 or Mali-G72 MP3

Adreno 512 or Mali-G72 MP3 CPU: Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 660

Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 660 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB OS: Android OS 5.0

Android OS 5.0 Storage: At least 2.4 GB

Minimum Requirements for iOS Users

Hardware: iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S OS: iOS 11

iOS 11 Storage:3 GB

Once you are sure that you meet the requirements to play the Diablo Immortal, you can fix the low FPS crash issue by following these simple steps.

Make sure you are using the updated version of the game.

Try to repair your client and see if that fixes the fps drops.

Sometimes simply restarting the game will also help you in fixing this issue.

You can also try restarting the device if you still face the issue.

If you are an Android user, clearing cache data might also help fix the low FPS crash issues.

If none of them work, then you should reinstall the game.

Diablo Immortal: How to Boost FPS On Mobile

You can also resolve the low FPS crash issue by boosting the FPS on your mobile device. To boost the Diablo Immortal FPS, make sure your Priority Mode is activated.

You can select the more that will take you to the Game Plugins. Here, make sure Game Booster Plus, Perf Z, and Priority Mode are activated to get the better FPS.

The reason for doing this is you have to make sure that your device is completely dedicated to the Diablo Immortal. You can go to the Graphics tab to change some settings to boost the FPS rate.

The recommended settings for mobile to boost the FPS rate of Diablo Immortal are given below.

Frame Rate: 60

60 Resolution: High

High Image Sharpening: Off

Off Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Shadow: Low

Low Fog: Low

Low Post Processing: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Environmental Details: Medium

Medium Monster Effect: Medium

Medium Bloom Effect: Off

Off Vegetation Burning Effect: Off

Off Reduce PvP Effect: Off

Diablo Immortal: How to Fix Low FPS Crashing Issue on PC

To enjoy this game on PC without any issue, make sure you meet the minimum requirements to play this game which is given below as well.

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 460 or Intel HD Graphics

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 460 or Intel HD Graphics CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11(64-bit)

Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11(64-bit) Storage: 24 GB

If you are sure that you meet the minimum requirements to play Diablo Immortal but still facing the issue of low FPS, you can try the following fixes.

Make sure your GPU is using the latest driver.

Make sure that Windows is up to date.

Scan and Fix the low FPS issue using the Battle.net Launcher

If none of the above solutions work for you, reinstall the game.

These steps should fix your low FPS crashing issue. But if the issue persists, you can try boosting the FPS using the recommended settings given below.

Before getting into game settings, make sure Game Mode is On and other settings like Xbox Game Bar and Background Recording are Off.

The recommended settings for PC to boost the FPS in Diablo Immortal are given below.