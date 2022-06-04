This Diablo Immortal guide will cover some of the best Necromancer builds. We have covered 5 Necromancer builds below, and each one of them offers a distinct playstyle. So, you are bound to find a build that suits your playing habits and preferences.

Diablo Immortal Best Necromancer Builds

Diablo Immortal Necromancer Solo Build

Skills: Command Skeletons, Skeleton Mage, Command Golem

Command Skeletons, Skeleton Mage, Command Golem Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Vitality

Intelligence and Vitality Weapons: Desolatoria and Welcome End

Desolatoria and Welcome End Armor: Mirrorictus and Ziroco

Mirrorictus and Ziroco Gems: Echoing Shade, Blood-Soaked Jade, Fervent Fang, and Chained Death

Command Golem, which you will get at level 50, is a command spell that deals massive damage. It is also your main core skill. In Command Skeletons, the Necromancer will raise skeletons around him and select an area for players to attack.

The Skeletal Mage skill will summon a mage that will throw bolts of Soulfire in the direction of the enemies, which will deal 267 damage.

The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Vitality will help you increase the health pool, so it is very important.

The Desolatoria will modify the command golem skill of Necromancer when equipped, and Ziroco will boost your skills like Skeleton Mage and Command Mage by 10%.

With a gem like Echoing Shade, you can summon a shadow clone that will deal damage to the enemies.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer Group Build

Skills: Soul Fire and Wraith Form

Soul Fire and Wraith Form Stats and Attributes: Intelligence, Fortitude, and Vitality

Intelligence, Fortitude, and Vitality Weapons: Simulacrator and Life in Balance

Simulacrator and Life in Balance Armor: Parting Gift

Parting Gift Gems: Battleguard, Blessing of the Worthy, and Defiant Soul

The Simulacrator works very well with your Wraith Form skill. It will increase its damage by 10%, and Life in Balance transfer 10% of your damage to your Skeletal Champion.

The Soulfire skill will help you control the crowd as it will also damage the nearby enemies. You can combine this skill with Wraith Form, which will speed up your character and make it invulnerable for a couple of seconds.

The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Fortitude will boost your armor. Vitality will help you increase the health pool, so it is very important.

The Parting Gift chest armor will grant 5 charges of damage immunity to you and your nearby team.

The Battleguard gem will reduce the melee damage taken by 24%, and Defiant Soul will increase the base damage by 192% after each attack you block.

The third gem we are using in this build will increase the chance of retribution on all close-by enemies by 20%.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer Hybrid Build

Skills: Soulfire and Grim Scythe

Soulfire and Grim Scythe Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Vitality

Intelligence and Vitality Weapons: Clotbrust and The Prong

Clotbrust and The Prong Armor: They Rest Everywhere, and Issatar’s Open Hand

They Rest Everywhere, and Issatar’s Open Hand Gems: Power & Command, Blood-Soaked Jade, and Chained Death

In Soulfire skill, you can throw a magical ball towards the enemies that will deal 25% base damage. The Grim Scythe is used for summoning a huge spectral scythe in a wide arc to deal some great damage.

The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Vitality will help you increase the health pool, so it is very important.

Clotbrust is used for modifying the Corpse Explosion skill of the Necromancer class. Other than that, you can use the Prong, which will modify the command skeletal.

The other weapons and gems like Power & Command, Blood-Soaked Jade, and Chained Death will buff your abilities. Together these will make it a great Hybrid build that can deal with the various situations.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer PvP Build

Skills: Bone Armor, Bone Wall, and Bone Spikes

Bone Armor, Bone Wall, and Bone Spikes Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Vitality

Intelligence and Vitality Weapons: Pyre’s Allure

Pyre’s Allure Armor: Exhumant’s Backbone, Sacral Chausses, and Chasm-Crosser

Exhumant’s Backbone, Sacral Chausses, and Chasm-Crosser Gems: Chip of Stoned Flesh, Battleguard, The Black Rose, and Respite Stone

Skills like the Bone Armor can be used to protect your allies, and the Bone Wall will block enemy attacks. You can use the Bone Spikes to stun the enemies with them.

The Intelligence will affect the damage output, and Vitality will help you increase the health pool, so it is very important. For the armor set, we will go with Exhumant’s Backbone, a chest piece that will buff the Bone Wall skill.

The other skill Sacral Chausses will increase the Bone Wall duration by 25%, and Chasm-Crosser will increase Bone Spikes range by 20%. The weapon Pyre’s Allure is really important as it allows Bone Wall to ignite with Soulfire, which will deal 4112 damage in 8 seconds.

The Gems we will be using, like Chip of Stoned Flesh, will boost the chances of petrifying your target by 5%. The Battleguard will decrease the damage you take from enemies by 6%.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer Leveling Build

Skills: Wraith Form, Skeleton Mage, Bone Armor, Dark Curse, and Command Golem

Wraith Form, Skeleton Mage, Bone Armor, Dark Curse, and Command Golem Stats and Attributes: Intelligence and Vitality

Intelligence and Vitality Weapons: Pierce Hammer and Beacon of the Led

Pierce Hammer and Beacon of the Led Armor: Ziroco, Guided by Maggots, and Crown of Gilded Leash

Ziroco, Guided by Maggots, and Crown of Gilded Leash Paragons: Vanquisher and Survivor

In this Necromancer leveling build, first, you should go with Wraith Form at level 15 because it can add extra speed. Along with that, you also become invulnerable for some time.

At level 20, you will get the Skeleton Mage skill, a core skill in Diablo Immortal. Once you get this skill, you can remove Wraith Form.

After that, you will get Bone Armor at level 41, which will give you additional defense. At level 44, you will get the Dark Curse skill which is useful when you get to your legendary.

The last recommended skill is Command Golen which you will get at level 50. It has command spells that deal massive damage and are also your main core skill.

The Pierce Hammer will increase the damage of Command Skeleton by 10%, and the Beacon of the Led will increase the Golem Life by 10%.

The armor piece like Crown of Gilded Leash, Guided by Maggots, and Ziroco will boost your skills like Skeleton Mage and Command Mage by 10%

As far as Paragons are concerned, we will be investing more into Survivor and Vanquisher. The Survivor can increase your life and defense and give you more speed.

The Vanquisher will increase the damage as it can buff your primary fire.

Best Attributes for Necromancer

For attributes of the weapons, only Intelligence and Vitality are worth mentioning for the Necromancer class. Again, armor, Vitality, and Intelligence are the main attributes, and you will be investing more in them.

As far as gems are concerned, you will be investing more into attributes like Damage, Resistance, and Penetration.

Best Skills for Necromancer

The best skills for necromancers include Soulfire, in which a ball of Soulfire is thrown on the target, which deals 25% damage. Command Skeletons is another skill in which minions charge to a specific location, and your attack speed increases.

Skeleton Mage is also one of the best skills for Necromancer as it will summon an immobile skeletal mage that will fire Soulfire in the direction of the enemies.

Dark Curse is again an amazing skill of Necromancer, which will damage enemies in a specific area by the curse and lower their vision.

At last, the Command Golem is a skill that will stun nearby enemies and deal damage by summoning a bone golem in Diablo Immortal.

Best Weapons for Necromancer

Baleful Trinity is one of the best weapons for the Necromancer class because it will make Soulfire bounce to another target after hitting the first one. However, the damage dealt to the other target is less.

After that, we have Pyre’s Allure which is important as it allows Bone Wall to ignite with Soulfire, which will deal 4112 damage in 8 seconds.

The Simulacrator works very well with your Wraith Form skill. It will increase its damage by 10%, and Life in Balance transfer 10% of your damage to your Skeletal Champion.

At last, we have Pierce Hammer that will increase the damage output of Command Skeletons by 10%

Best Armor for Necromancer

The Parting Gift chest armor will grant 5 charges of damage immunity to you and your nearby team. The other armor set is Exhumant’s Backbone, a chest piece that will buff the Bone Wall skill.

The armor piece like Crown of Gilded Leash, Guided by Maggots, and Ziroco will boost your skills like Skeleton Mage and Command Mage by 10%

Best Paragons For Necromancer

We will be spreading attributes between the Survivor and Vanquisher trees as both offer good bonuses to armor penetration and damage.

Your attack power will be increased if you invest in Zeal under the Vanquisher tree. You can also pair it with the Baleful Trinity, and you will become a Soulfire minigun.

Under the survivor tree, you can go with Armor and Escape Artist, as they will boost your combat time and help you get out of tough situations.