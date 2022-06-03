How To Play Multiplayer In Diablo Immortal, Co-Op And Warbands

A game isn’t really fun if you’re not playing with friends, is it? If you’re having trouble trying to find out how to play multiplayer in Diablo Immortal, don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will brief you on how to play Diablo Immortal in a multiplayer or cooperative fashion.

How To Start Multiplayer In Diablo Immortal

Getting started with multiplayer in Diablo Immortal isn’t so straightforward. There are a couple of steps you have to take to unlock the Multiplayer mode in the game.

In order to unlock Multiplayer, you first have to complete the tutorial zone of Wortham in Diablo Immortal and defeat Ifriss, the Destroyer, in the Unseen Lair.

After you complete the tutorial, you’ll have to reach the town and speak to Deckard Cain. Once you do that, you’ll unlock the game’s online features.

You can then party up with your friends either for PVP or for the Campaign. You can even join Clans.

How To Add Friends In Diablo Immortal

You can begin to add friends once you unlock multiplayer. To add friends, click on the three-bar option in the top right corner to open up the main menu. Here, select the friend option. You can send a request to add your friend by searching for their name and tag.

If you want to play with your friends in Diablo Immortal, you can only do so if you are on the same server as your friends. Since this is an MMORPG game, players are divided across different servers according to their regions.

You need to coordinate with your friends and join the same servers at the start because you cannot change servers mid-game.

If you change the servers, you’ll have to create a new character. You can select a server through the game’s title screen through the menu provided at the bottom.

How To Quickly Join A Party In Diablo Immortal

If you want the game to find new friends for you, you can use the Party Finder option on the title screen.

Using the Party Finder is advised if you’ve got to join a party on short notice. However, if you’re playing competitively, it’s better to join a clan. You can also filter the Party Finder to find players of a certain level.

How To Join A Clan In Diablo Immortal

Clans are large groups of people who work together towards the same goal. Clans in Diablo Immortal also contain certain achievements that everyone can work towards unlocking. You can either join an existing clan or create your own.

If you want to join an existing clan, open up the “Clans” option in the main menu. From there you can search for any desired clan, look for their achievements and requirements to join, and join a clan that suits you best.

If you want to create your own clan, open up the “Clans” option in the main menu. From here you can select the option to create your own clan. Do keep in mind though that you need 100,000 Gold as a starting cost to create your own clan.

How To Join A Warband In Diablo Immortal

Warbands can be thought of as miniature clans consisting of about eight players. The purpose of a Warband is to group together consistent players to work together and do runs through several Dungeons, Rifts, etc.

Playing with Warbands also rewards players with Warband Chests. These Warband Chests contain special rewards and also some perks for their Warband.

To join a Warband, head over to the main menu. Just below the “Friends” option, you’ll find the Warbands option. From here you can either join an existing Warband or create your own.

Diablo Immortal PVP Battleground

PVP Battleground is Diablo Immortal’s most basic PVP game mode. Here there are two teams of 6 players: the Attackers and the Defenders.

The Attackers try to destroy the Ancient Heart while the Defenders try to Defend it. Head over to the Immortal Overlook in Westmarch to start Battleground PVP.