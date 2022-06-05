How To Disable Chat In Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal has no offline feature, meaning that players are required to be always online when they are out saving Sanctuary. That also means a constant slew of messages from random players popping up on your screen every few seconds.

If that spam is ruining your experience or you simply want to reduce the noise on your screen, there is an option to disable the Chat Box in Diablo Immortal. The following guide will show you how.

How To Disable Chat Box In Diablo Immortal

Begin by heading into Settings after launching the game. If you are fumbling, just press the Esc key or the three-horizontal-lined icon on the top right of the screen. Then click on the gear icon to open up Settings.

Now click on the Chat option on the left side of the screen to display Channels in Chat Preview which lists all of the available chat channels in the game. Some of them will be enabled with a tickmark by default. You need to uncheck all of them to disable the Chat Box in Diablo Immortal.

Take note that this process of disabling the Chat Box is the same on both mobile devices and PC.

If you are just looking to reduce the number of spam messages on your screen, you can keep the Chat Box but only disable the “World” and “Zone” channels under Channels in Chat Preview. You will still be able to receive messages and chat with other players, but the constant stream of messages from all over the world or zone will be removed.

If you are playing with a clan, party, or Warband, make sure to not disable their respective channels, or else you will not be able to communicate with your friends and allies while running dungeons.

You can also use the Chat Preview Resize option underneath Channels in Chat Preview to resize the Chat Box according to need.