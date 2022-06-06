Planning your class in Diablo Immortal can be a bit hectic due to the sheer number of skills and item variety available. In this Diablo Immortal builds guide, we have shortlisted the best builds for Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Best Demon Hunter Builds

Demon Hunter is a ranged class that deals physical damage in Diablo Immortal. Players who prefer to attack from range and avoid melee attacks prefer the Demon Hunter class in Diablo Immortal.

Below, we have shortlisted the best builds for Demon hunter in Diablo Immortal

Demon Hunter Solo Build

Skills: Daring Swing, Crossbow shot and Vengeance

Daring Swing, Crossbow shot and Vengeance Stats and Attributes: Strength, Fortitude

Strength, Fortitude Weapons: Flamespite, Watcher’s Salvation

Flamespite, Watcher’s Salvation Armor: Boundless Ingenuity, Chillwrath Mantle, Heart of Vengeance

Boundless Ingenuity, Chillwrath Mantle, Heart of Vengeance Gems: Chip of Stoned Flesh, Phoenix Ashes, Unity Crystal

Daring Swing will help you swing your weapons across the battle area. You can also shoot arrows while swinging as well.

As for Vengeance, you will be able to attack with 2 additional attacks after using primary attacks. It will cause damage of 256 to your enemy.

In Crossbow shot, While going at a slower speed, shoot an arrow for 840 to 1176 damage.

Both Phoenix Ashes and Chip of Stoned Flesh can increase resonance by 30. They can also increase combat rating by 18.

Apart from increasing resonance by 30, Unity Crystal can reduce damage by 0.5%



Demon Hunter Group Build

Skills: Knockback Shot, and Vengeance

Knockback Shot, and Vengeance Stats and Attributes: Strength, Fortitude, Vitality

Strength, Fortitude, Vitality Weapons: Flamespite, The Hungerer

Flamespite, The Hungerer Armor: Boundless Ingenuity, Chillwrath Mantle, Heart of Vengeance, Ca’arsen’s Invigoration

Boundless Ingenuity, Chillwrath Mantle, Heart of Vengeance, Ca’arsen’s Invigoration Gems: Howler’s Call, Blood-Soaked Jade, Unity Crystal

Knockback Shot is very useful as it can stun the enemy for 4 seconds after impact. It can catch the enemies by surprise.

For Vengeance, you will be able to attack with 2 additional attacks after using primary attacks. It will cause a damage of 256 to you enemy.

Howler’s Call can increase resonance by 30. It can also increase combat rating by 18.

Blood-Soaked Jade increases all damage you inflict by up to 8% and your Movement Speed by 10%, with the damage boost decreasing as your Life decreases, to a minimum of 4%.

Apart from increasing resonance by 30, Unity Crystal can reduce damage by 0.5%



Demon Hunter PVP Build

Skills: Knife Trap , Sentry , Escape

Knife Trap , Sentry , Escape Stats and Attributes: Strength, Fortitude, Vitality

Strength, Fortitude, Vitality Weapons: Flamespite, The Hungerer, Watcher’s Salvation

Flamespite, The Hungerer, Watcher’s Salvation Armor: Boundless Ingenuity , Chillwrath Mantle ,Heart of Vengeance

Boundless Ingenuity , Chillwrath Mantle ,Heart of Vengeance Gems: Chip of Stoned Flesh, Phoenix Ashes, Unity Crystal

Knife Trap will enable you to place a trap for enemies. This trap allows you to shoot multiple knives at the enemies which can take a lot of HP of your enemy. These knives can cause a massive damage of 1701. This trap becomes visible after 1.4 seconds.

With Sentry, for 30 seconds summon a turret that shoots 205 damage each shot at surrounding foes. At any given moment, you can have up to two sentinels. A maximum of two charges are allowed.

While rolling backward to escape, jab your blade forward at all foes in front of you, delivering 1044 damage and reducing movement speed by 80% for 4 seconds.

In Chip of Stoned Flesh you can apply an explosive curse every time you force a foe to lose control. The opponent will explode for 45 percent of all damage absorbed throughout the curse’s duration, up to a maximum of 150.00 percent basic damage, when the curse ends. Per target, this cannot happen more than once every 20 seconds.

Phoenix Ashes can increase resonance by 30. It can also increase combat rating by 18.

Apart from increasing resonance by 30, Unity Crystal can reduce damage by 0.5%



Demon Hunter Leveling Build

Skills: Strafe, Rain of Vengeance.

Strafe, Rain of Vengeance. Stats and Attributes: Strength, Fortitude, Vitality

Strength, Fortitude, Vitality Weapons: Flamespite, The Hungerer

Flamespite, The Hungerer Armor: Boundless Ingenuity , Chillwrath Mantle ,Heart of Vengeance

Boundless Ingenuity , Chillwrath Mantle ,Heart of Vengeance Gems: Ca’arsen’s Invigoration, Everlasting Torment, Lightning Core, Bloody Reach

Strafe allows you to spin quickly while traveling at 70% slower speed, blasting 321 damage per hit in all directions. Strafe’s energy is steadily depleted while it is used, but it regenerates when it is not in use.

Whereas in Rain of Vengeance, fire a barrage of arrows into the air for several seconds, causing 2632 damage to all foes in the vicinity over the course of four seconds.

Ca’arsen’s Invigoration and Everlasting Torment increase Resonance by 15 and combat rating by 8.

Lightning Core and Bloody Reach increase Resonance by 30 and combat rating by 12.

Best Attributes For Demon Hunter

Strength and Fortitude are the best attributes for Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal. The Strength attribute increases the Combat Rating of Demon Hunters by 1 per point and also raises the damage by 0.33, per point. Whereas the Fortitude attribute increases the Combat Rating of all classes by 1 per point and also increases their Armor and Armor Penetration (Secondary Attributes) by 0.1 per point.

Best Skills for Demon Hunter

Skills depend on the build you’re using for a particular class. We have mentioned different skills for each build of Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal. But the best skills for Demon Hunter are Crossbow Shot, Knockback Shot, Multishot, Rain of Vengeance and Strafe.

Best Weapons for Demon Hunter

Flamespite and The Hungerer are the best weapons for the Demon Hunter in Diablo Immortal. Flamespite enhances the Multishot skill while The Hungerer maximizes the Crossbow shot skill of Demon Hunter class.

Best Armor for Demon Hunter

The best armors for Demon Hunter are the Boundless Ingenuity , Chillwrath Mantle and the Heart of Vengeance. Your armor selection depends on the skills you are using.

Let’s say if you’re using the Daring Swing for Demon Hunter, the recommended armor is Boundless Ingenuity as this armor increases the charges on Daring Swing.