There is a good chance that you are experiencing some level of input lag when playing Diablo Immortal with a controller. The following guide will show you how to fix the controller lag in Diablo Immortal.

The input lag makes your character movements sluggish, especially when using the analog sticks. There will be a noticeable delay between the moment you turned the analog stick on your controller and the moment when the character actually turns in the game.

How To Fix Controller Lag In Diablo Immortal

It is important to understand that Diablo Immortal is a relatively new release and is still in beta. The final build should hence fix any linger input lag issues.

Toggle Frame Rate & V-Sync

The best-known way to remove controller input lag in Diablo Immortal is to uncap your frame rate and disable V-Sync.

Click on the Gear icon in the menu and open up Settings. Select the Graphics tab on the left and set the frame rate to unlimited.

Once done, look for V-Sync within the same Graphics tab and disable the cumbersome feature.

Switch From Xbox Controllers

Early reports point out that players using Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controllers are more likely to face input lag in Diablo Immortal. That does not mean other controllers give zero input lag. However, players do believe that Xbox controllers give a higher input lag in comparison.

The best solution is to switch to another company such as PlayStation’s DualShock 4 or DualSense controller. You can also consider Nintendo’s Joycons or Pro controllers. They should help you with your input lag problem.

Confirm Battery Levels

Sometimes the simplest solution is right in front of your eyes. It is possible that your controller is giving you input lag because of weak batteries. Make sure to double-check your controller battery levels if you are playing wirelessly.

You can also plug your controller to your PC to confirm if your input lag was because of wireless play.