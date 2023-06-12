How To Get Temptation Mount In Diablo 4 

Diablo 4 has numerous mounts of different styles. These help you get around Sanctuary a little faster than on foot. They also allow you to bypass areas of high enemy concentration since you can just gallop past them.

Out of many mounts available in Diablo 4, the Temptation Mount is a unique horse with a demonic look. This is a rare mount in Diablo 4 and is only available to a select few players.

What does the Temptation Mount look like?

The Temptation Mount has a demonic appearance with a horse with red sores all over his body. He has red glowing eyes, and exposed teeth, with some protective armor pieces. The skin itself looks burnt befitting a creature who has traversed through hell.

If you want to travel the sanctuary world all across, this horse is the best choice. It fits the dark feel of the game and will help you move around faster. Temptation also comes with the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor so you can kit your horse as you kit your character. However, this is mostly cosmetic.

How to acquire the Temptation Mount in Diablo 4?

The Temptation Mount is available in the game if you have purchased the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. These cost $89.99 and $99.99 respectively. These editions also add a plethora of other content as well so they are worth getting if that interests you.

Once you purchase these editions, the Temptation Mount and the matching Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor will be added to the game.

To access them in-game, you’ll first have to complete Donan’s Favor quest. This quest starts at the beginning of Act 4.

Then, you may visit any of the stables in-game and talk to the stable master. Choose the Temptation Mount from the mounts available and then you will be able to ride it in the game.