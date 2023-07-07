How To Get Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor In Diablo 4

The Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor is one of the several cosmetic skins that you can apply on your mounts in Diablo 4. This one in particular makes your mount appear like an undead horse that has arrived straight from the depths of hell.

Now Diablo 4 does feature a lot of free mount skins that can be obtained by completing challenges, defeating world bosses, and such.

The Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor, however, requires you to go a bit further by spending your hard-earned real-life money.

This mount armor gives your horse a seared, fleshy look, turning its appearance into a demonic-bloodthirsty being.

On closer inspection, you will also notice those red eyes and metal straps that will be somewhat embroiled in their flesh, so overall, this mount armor will be worth getting for the price you pay as well in Diablo 4.

How to get the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4

The Hellborn Mount Armor is a premium cosmetic skin in Diablo 4, meaning that you have to spend real-world money to get hold of it.

It was designed to be a pre-order bonus for the pricier editions of the game. Hence, the only way to get the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor was to buy either the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4.

You can still do that by heading to the Blizzard shop and buying the Digital and Ultimate editions for $90 and $100 respectively.

If you bought either of the two editions, you would have received your mount armor on the day of release. If you bought the standard edition, there is still a way to get the mount cosmetic.

What you need to do is head over to the in-game shop and upgrade your standard edition to either the digital or ultimate edition. This will grant you all of the bonuses that come with the two editions, including the Hellborn Carapace skin.

You will need to purchase some Platinum though which is the premium currency for microtransactions in Diablo 4. This might also be a good time to get the digital deluxe edition because that gets you the upcoming seasonal battle pass as well which activates in the coming weeks.

The ultimate edition, on the other hand, features more than just the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4. You get access to the Wings of the Creator emote, and a lot more.