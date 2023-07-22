Diablo 4 The Swamp’s Protection Walkthrough

The Swamp’s protection is an optional side quest in Diablo 4 which takes place in the Hawezar region, and is another excellent activity to farm some quick XP to help your progression.

During this quest, you will be sent on a mission to heal various individuals. Here is an entire walkthrough dedicated to the Swamp’s Protection side quest in Diablo 4.

How to start the quest

The Swamp’s Protection is one of those side quests which you will find locked during the early stages of Diablo 4. As you progress through Act 4, you will come across Timue who has an entire series of quests associated with him.

Completing all of his exclusive missions will lead to the unlocking of the Swamp’s Protection side quest. You can head over to the Hawezar region and make your way to the Blightmarsh area to find Timue’s Hovel where you will be given the side quest.

To reach the location, you can teleport to the Backwater waypoint found at the Forsaken Coast and head northwest to find the Swamp’s Protections quest in D4.

How to complete The Swamp’s Protection in Diablo 4

The Swamp’s Protection mainly focuses on providing Medicines to the infected individuals found in the Blightmarsh area in Diablo 4. As you talk to Timue, you must continue with the series of objectives that lead to the completion of the Swamp’s Protection side quest.

Bring Timue’s gift to the infected

Arguably one of the easiest objectives to complete is getting Timue’s gift for the infected individuals. After your conversation with Timue is over, look for a chest behind her and loot it to acquire Timue’s Supplies.

Find the three Individuals

Once you have acquired Timue’s supplies, you must head in search to find three individuals: Baridan, Duraya, and Raldin. Baridan is found west of Timue’s house. Find him and provide the NPC with Timue’s supplies.

Head over to the western area from where you found Baridan to come across Duraya. Talk to him and provide the supplies before heading in search of Raldin who is found northeast of Duraya.

Find the bandit camp and kill the bandits

After giving Timue’s supplies to all three individuals, head over to the bandit camp located at the Forsaken Coast region in Exiles’ Heap, northeast of Raldin.

As you find the bandit camp, you must clear the area by killing all the bandits residing there. However, be aware of the Dreadful Scrapper Elite enemy found at the central part of the camp. Defeat this enemy at the last while you clear the rest of the area.

Return to Timue

Once you have completed the objectives, it is time to head back to Timue. Interact with her to complete the Swamp’s Protection side quest in Diablo 4 and get rewarded with +20 Hawezar Renown, Gold, Experience and a Herb Cache.

The Swamp’s Protection bandit camp bug fix

When completing the final objective of the Swamp’s protection side quest in Diablo 4 where you are supposed to kill the bandits at the bandit camp, the majority of the players have been facing a bug.

The bug causes the bandit camp to be empty which prevents players from completing the final objective of the side quest.

You can fix this bug by heading into the bandit camp and exploring the territory while clearing each enemy mob you find. Once the coast is clear, head to the nearest waypoint and return to the bandit camp on foot without using any sort of mount.