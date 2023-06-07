How To Get And Use Scroll Of Escape In Diablo 4

Diablo 4 introduces a new consumable item called the Scroll of Escape that is designed to help hardcore players increase their survival chances.

While newcomers (as well as returning players) will be spending most of their time in the main gameplay mode, Diablo veterans are likely going to try for a hardcore run as soon as they are done with the game.

In a hardcore playthrough, you only have one life. If you die, you must create a new hardcore character and start from scratch. It is, hence, an unforgiving mode, to play.

Using a Scroll of Escape in a dangerous situation, such as when you are surrounded by enemies, quickly teleports you to the nearest safe location. Hence, you get another chance at life in a mode that revolves around permanent death.

Where to find Scrolls of Escape in Diablo 4

There are a couple of requirements to fulfill before you can start farming Scrolls of Escape in Diablo 4.

Firstly, you need to be playing the game in hardcore because it is exclusive to that mode. You will not find the Scroll in any other game mode.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Secondly, you need to be at level 20 in your hardcore run. Once you hit that level requirement, you can start killing enemies by the dozens for a chance to loot a Scroll of Escape.

Unfortunately, there are no merchants in Diablo 4 from where you can buy Scrolls of Escape. They can only be looted by killing enemies.

Since it is a highly rare item to have for your hardcore character, the drop rate is quite low. Something important to note here is it is nearly impossible to find a Scroll of Escape in the early stages of the game.

Your best bet is to do dungeons or go to areas where you can find groups of high-level enemies. There is only a low chance of looting a Scroll of Chance from every 50 enemies killed.

How to use a Scroll of Escape

Finding a Scroll of Escape is the hard part of Diablo 4. Using it is pretty easy. All you have to do is open your equipment (inventory) screen and select the item to place it in your consumables tab.

You are strongly advised to have your Scroll of Escape equipped in your consumables tab because in case of an internet disruption or any other unforeseen event where your game crashes, your hardcore character will automatically use the Scroll of Escape to save your progress.

When you log back into the game, your character will be teleported to the nearest waypoint.

There is also a faster way to use a Scroll of Escape in Diablo 4 in case you are more interested in quick-accessing items. You can equip a Scroll in your emote wheel and quickly scroll down (or up) to use it to stay alive.