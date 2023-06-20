Diablo 4 Rogue Leveling Guide

All classes in Diablo 4 are different. They all have their strengths and weaknesses that make them different, and you can only play your class well as long as you play to your class’s strengths and try to cover up its weaknesses. This makes knowing about leveling your class important. So we just came up with Rogue leveling in Diablo 4 to help you level up your character quickly.

Leveling your characters requires players to have in-depth knowledge about the mechanics and strategies suited to their character. Here, we have a Rogue Leveling Guide to help players level up Rogue quickly in Diablo 4.

Tips for leveling up Rogues in Diablo 4

Rogue is the most flexible character in all of Diablo 4 in terms of build-making. Players can make almost any build they want. A few abilities will help increase your EXP gain and help you level up faster.

We won’t go into the details of the builds you can use for leveling up here, but a build with the Twisting build as your core ability is good for leveling up fast.

Remember not to go too upgrade-heavy on your passive skills when deciding what build you want. Yes, passive skills help improve your build and make you build better overall. But upgrading the primary skill multiple times will improve your strength.

Upgrading the same skill increases its effects and the buff it is supposed to provide. This makes your build stronger, providing significant DPS boosts. Picking an active skill multiple times increases your DPS by approximately 10%, making them much better early on than passive skills.

Lastly, don’t take too long to decide on your build. Decide on your playstyle so you can spec your character properly, and your build starts taking shape. Taking too much time or using too much variety will make it harder for you to reap the benefits of either side of Rogue’s skill tree in Diablo 4.

Rogue leveling strengths

As you’d already know, Rogue is a pretty mobile character with the highest mobility of any character in Diablo 4. You can run around the battlefield fast, retreating when you need to and heading back into the fight to land powerful hits again.

Besides the high mobility, players can opt for melee and ranged playstyles. Of course, you can also make a hybrid build with range and melee capabilities, taking the best of both types.

These benefits allow players to play solo and in a party, as you can have all the necessary tools. Rogue players can use power AoE melee and ranged attacks while waiting for their abilities to recharge. Players can go alone on their adventures or play an all-rounder for their team.

Rogue’s skills in Diablo 4 are pretty easy to understand and use. All skills are marked for either melee style or ranged style. Other abilities between these styles are also clear enough for players to understand quickly.

All these make Rogue the most beginner-friendly class in D4. This allows players to experiment with their builds and see what suits them the best.

Rogue leveling weaknesses

Leveling up Rogue can be pretty tedious at the start of the game due to some of the more annoying aspects of Rogue.

First of all, Rogue is a gear-dependent class. This is because the Rogue class has the Weapons Mastery passive in D4. Players need to focus on the best weapon for their build if they want to make a difference. But you won’t get the best weapon for your class early on.

With this, leveling up in the early game will be quite an issue for players. Players need to push their game until they reach at least level 25 before their build starts to come together, and they can effectively level up.

Since Rogue is a hybrid character, you lack great armor or an immense health pool. Players can’t play too aggressively or too defensively at all. You have to avoid getting hits and make sure that you stay out of harm’s way as much as you can.

Lastly, you must use the entire toolkit Rogue offers to make a difference in Diablo 4. Abilities like Twisting Blades and Barrage will be the best in your arsenal. However, these abilities require proper positioning to exploit their strength fully.

How to pick Rogue gear

Rogue has Weapon Mastery, and this makes your weapon choice very important. You need to focus on your gear affixes and the damage scaling. You must focus on your gears and ensure they have the proper skills for whatever affixes you want.

This will also define your weapon choices. Picking weapons that suit your needs will make it easier to level up Rogue in D4. For example, Crossbows that offer increased damage and critical damage are worth more than bows in the early game.

All your affixes should compliment your build and playstyle so you can use your gear to its full potential.