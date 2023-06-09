Diablo 4 Rite Of Passage: What To Inscribe On The Holy Cedar Tablet

The Rite of Passage in Diablo 4 is one of the many quests every player must complete before getting access to the Kyovashad hub. This will be the preliminary town to visit after completing the initial prologue in the game.

The question that may perplex you is what to inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet when selecting the sin to be burnt. Moreover, it is also intriguing to know if this selection affects your further gameplay or not. Well, you don’t need to worry; we are here to answer all your questions regarding the Rite of Passage quest in Diablo 4.

What to Inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet in Diablo 4

The Rite of Passage quest immediately starts as soon as the prologue ends. The old man Lorath Nahr accompanies you to reach Kyovashad town. He is one of the last surviving members of the Horadrim.

When both of you reach the town premises at Kyovashad Gatehouse, the guards stop you and ask you to perform a ritual at the nearby shrine before advancing further. While Lorath’s persistence will let him go through, you cannot do the same in Diablo 4. The reason is the guards are not familiar with you yet.

You must pick one piece of Holy Cedarwood from your left and inscribe it with the sin that troubles you. Here you will get some options to choose from. All of the options yield the same result: permission to head to the first town you will see in Diablo 4.

Does the Inscription on the Holy Cedar Tablet Matter?

It is essential to know that it does not matter. This procedure is just there to add flavor to the gameplay, nothing more, nothing less. However, it can be expected that Diablo 4 later adds something related to this selection.

You can choose Greed if you think that bothers you or Pride if that’s what you want to eliminate. Even selecting the last option on the list, “nothing but scribbles,” will get you the same result as other options. This is a formality, so the guards let you in and join your friend.

Rite of Passage quest reward

The reward for this relatively easy quest is 300 Gold and permission to go inside the hub area of Kyovashad. You also get some EXP along with these rewards for completing the Rite of Passage quest in Diablo 4.